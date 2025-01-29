everything you need to know about cryptocurrency right now

You don’t have to scour our website to know that cryptocurrency is everywhere right now and is transforming how we think about money. From the financial world to the tech space and even the online casinos – cryptocurrency is taking over for the better. But what even is it? For those of you who aren’t as clued up as the next guy about the ins and outs of crypto, it is digital money that uses extremely advanced technology to create secure transactions.

The transactions are super safe in today’s marketplace because of the underlying strength of blockchain, meaning that more and more people are turning to this method of payment for their security. Besides security alone, cryptocurrency offers ease of use, and the ability to grow your net worth by investing in various coins.

Each and every year that cryptocurrency grows, the other industries follow suit. For instance, online gambling will be worth US$97.15bn by the end of 2024 – and it will only keep on growing from here on out. At Benzinga, we’re driven by educating people about the latest trends and the top financial news – which is why our blog is going to be exploring the world of cryptocurrency.