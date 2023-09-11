Escaped Convict Danelo Cavalcante Stole a Dairy Van, Attempted to Contact Friends: Authorities

Authorities believe escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is still in the Chester County, Pennsylvania, area after a weekend of major updates but no arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Police recently revealed to locals that Cavalcante stole a dairy van and contacted several past acquaintances, possibly looking for help while on the run. The reward for any information that could lead to Cavalcante's arrest has been increased to $25,000.