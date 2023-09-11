Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Escaped Convict Danelo Cavalcante Stole a Dairy Van, Attempted to Contact Friends: Authorities

danelo cavalcante statepolice
Source: Chester County District Attorney/PA State Police

Inmate Danelo Cavalcante escaped from prison on August 11 and has been on the run ever since.

By:

Sep. 11 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Authorities believe escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is still in the Chester County, Pennsylvania, area after a weekend of major updates but no arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Police recently revealed to locals that Cavalcante stole a dairy van and contacted several past acquaintances, possibly looking for help while on the run. The reward for any information that could lead to Cavalcante's arrest has been increased to $25,000.

Article continues below advertisement
danelo cavalcante state police
Source: PA. State Police

Escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante caught on Ring doorbell footage with new clothing.

Cavalcante first made headlines on August 31 after he escaped from the Pennsylvania prison by crab-walking up the side of the building and wrangling his way through a barrier of razor wire.

After more than a week on the run, authorities held a press conference on Monday detailing new updates from the weekend. Police said they believed Cavalcante managed to escape the original search area, proceeded to steal a dairy van, change his appearance, and contacted past acquaintances.

Article continues below advertisement
wpvi daelo cavalcate new split img
Source: PA. State Police

Ring video doorbell footage captured Cavalcante's change in appearance, which included new clothes and a freshly shaven face.

While his attempts to contact past acquaintances were unsuccessful, Ring video doorbell footage caught the suspect, which allowed authorities to give an updated description of his clothing and appearance. The stolen dairy van was also recovered.

Cavalcante was said to now be wearing a green hoodie and cleaned up his facial hair.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
crime
Article continues below advertisement
danelo cavalcante mega
Source: MEGA

Danelo Cavalcante seen in security video of his "crab walk" prison escape.

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said that authorities are concerned that the inmate may attempt to steal another vehicle in a desperate attempt to remove himself further from the search radius.

Additionally, Bivens said that there is no longer a defined search area and that all tips coming in were being thoroughly investigated. The police officer said that authorities would rather go through "100 tips" than miss one crucial piece of information that could lead to Cavalcante's capture.

"Without information to the contrary, yes, I believe he is still in Chester County," Bivens said at Monday's press event. "But, with that said, we will always consider other options."

Article continues below advertisement
danelo cavalcante mega
Source: MEGA

Prison security cameras capture Cavalcante shimming up the hallway before making his way through a razor wire barrier.

Bivens additionally noted that state police were authorized to use deadly force if Cavalcante was not actively surrendering, though other agencies may have different rules.

Bivens vowed that his agency would "aggressively continue" their efforts with the help of federal, state, county and local resources.

"This is a minor setback," the state police official said. "We'll get him, it's a matter of time."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.