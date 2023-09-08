Emerging Casino Destinations: Hidden Gems for Gamblers

Riga has gradually emerged as one of Europe's fastest growing tourist attractions since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Riga now provides an excellent blend of ancient landmarks and urban growth. This drew a lot of tourists throughout the years, eventually leading to the construction of a Vegas-style casino within the city in the name of the Olympic Voodoo Casino.

But this region has also gained recognition as the live dealer gaming capital of Europe. Indeed, as a result of Playtech and Evolution's decision to house their live casino studios in Riga, Latvia has become something of a hotspot for live casinos focusing on the European market. Riga has the world's largest live dealer studio in terms of square area, table numbers, and dealer numbers. The presence of these studios has drawn gambling enthusiasts from around the globe to experience the unique blend of online and land-based gaming.