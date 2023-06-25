Effective Bonus Hunting Strategies for Canadian Casino Players

Bonus hunting in Canada is easier said than done. Almost every casino in the country has a bonus page. Despite that, you want to find the best bonus for you. Some gambling sites have great offers for poker players.

But maybe you want free spins to play slots. Some casinos give you huge welcome rewards. However, these promotions have unfair terms and conditions. Against that backdrop, discover how to conduct casino bonus hunting effectively below.

Know the Different Bonus Types

Bonuses come in different types. Generally, casinos categorize their promotions into two:

Welcome bonuses

Loyalty bonuses

Gambling sites give out welcome bonuses to new customers. Some operators give you a reward immediately after you create a new account. Usually, they give you a handful of free spins to play slots. Or they might give you $10 or $20 to play a pair of popular games.

Although registration bonuses tend to be small, casinos show you their magnanimous side when you make your first deposit. They usually match your first deposit 100% for a maximum of $100 or more.

After your first deposit bonus, you’re no longer a new customer. You no longer qualify for welcome rewards. Instead, you qualify for loyalty bonuses:

Reload bonus

VIP rewards

Cashback programs

Loyalty program

A reload bonus is a deposit-based promotion. You receive a bonus every time you add money to your account. VIP rewards target high-stake players. The promotions can be generous—some casinos give you free cruise ship tickets.

Cashback programs reimburse some of your losses; say 10% of your weekly losses. By contrast, most loyalty programs give you points you can redeem for cash.

Shop Around

One of the most effective bonus-hunting strategies is to shop around. You probably do it while shopping online. Let’s say you want to buy a wristwatch. You don’t pick the first watch you see online. You compare different models and brands before you spend your money.

The beauty of shopping around in 2023 is that you don’t need to hop from one site to another. All you need is to determine the bonus you want. Next, you visit a bonus review website.

One popular resource for finding the best casino bonuses in Canada is the list compiled by Bestcasinosites.net. They provide comprehensive reviews and rankings of various online casinos, highlighting the bonuses and promotions offered by each. By visiting their website, you can easily compare different bonuses and make an informed decision.

If you’re always looking for great bonuses, consider subscribing to a bonus review site’s newsletter. You’ll receive bonus recommendations weekly. The best review sites show you bonuses from the best casinos. That means even if you decide to become loyal to one operator, you’ll still enjoy your experience.

Select Bonuses from Great Casinos

A $1000 bonus sounds great. But it’s worth it only if it comes from a respected casino. Think about this. For you to enjoy your welcome bonus, you need to use it on enjoyable slots and table games.

As a result, you don't just want a good bonus. You want it to come from a casino with your favourite games. Beyond games, consider a casino's reputation, safety features, payment methods and mobile support.

A good reputation means you can trust a gambling site. If it says a bonus has 30x wager requirements, it won’t surprise you with hidden terms later on. Safety helps protect your data and money.

On the other hand, it’s essential to join a casino that supports your preferred banking provider. Maybe you’re into Bitcoin. Find a Bitcoin casino. If you like iDebit, join a Canadian casino with iDebit support.

Also, find a casino with mobile support. More than 50% of Canadian gamblers play slots and blackjack through their smartphones. You will probably also use your iPhone to play casino games.

Learn About Bonus Terms and Conditions

Bonuses aren’t exactly free money. They carry terms and conditions that determine the games you can play, how long the offer remains valid and the maximum you can withdraw.

Wager requirements

Validity time

Withdrawal limit

Game weighting

Games to play

Wager requirements (WRs) have the biggest impact on your casino bonus experience. Focus on finding a bonus with great wager terms. For the uninitiated, WRs dictate the number of times you need to play through a bonus.

Most bonuses have 30x to 40x wager terms. Avoid bonuses with much higher play-through requirements. However, look out for and claim promotions with a low number of WRs. If you're lucky, you can find a bonus with zero-wager terms.

When it comes to validity time and withdrawal limits, you want favourable rules. Select a bonus that gives you enough time to use it. And if you win money, you should withdraw all of it or at least a decent amount.

Game weighting is linked to wager requirements. It determines how much money goes towards completing your WRs. Most video slots contribute 100%. However, table games contribute 10% or 20%.

Claim Bonuses from Different Casinos

Many casinos don’t let you claim more than one bonus at a time. If they give you a first deposit bonus, you can’t get a live casino offer at the same time. That’s alright, though.

You can accept bonuses from different casinos. It’s legal and in your best interest. Picture this scenario. One casino has a no-deposit bonus with zero wager requirements. It's a must-get bonus.

Unfortunately, the casino lacks a first deposit bonus. What should you do? Find a casino with a first deposit bonus. This way, you get both bonuses. Some people join up to five casinos to claim bonuses.

However, joining too many casinos isn’t exactly a good strategy. You can’t be loyal to all of them. And if you’re not loyal to a betting site, you can’t qualify for its loyalty bonuses.

Your Turn

There you have it—the best strategies for finding casino bonuses in Canada. Learn what different promotions mean. Next, prioritize the quality of a casino. Choose a reputable site with fair bonuses. To check fairness, look at terms like wager requirements, game weighting, withdrawal limits and validity time.