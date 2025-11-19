EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Murphy Reveals the One Secret to His Blockbusting Hollywood Success — And It's All About His 'Gigantic' Ego

Fame, Murphy insists, never got its claws into him.

He avoided the drugs, alcohol and chaos that enveloped so many other young celebrities and cost them their lives, with the documentary listing Michael Jackson, Prince and Whitney Houston as casualties of a spiraling showbiz life.

Murphy boasts in the documentary: "My biggest blessing is not my comedic talent. It is that I love myself and I knew what I wanted to do really, really early.

"That's why I didn't fall into any traps. At the root of it all I love myself."

According to a long-time associate who worked with him in the early 1980s, that confidence was more than personality – it was survival.

They told RadarOnline.com: "Eddie's ego was enormous even back then, but it was a shield. He believed he was going to make it, and that belief kept him from chasing the same demons everyone else was chasing."

Another early collaborator echoed the sentiment. He said: "That giant ego saved his life. He thought he was too important to throw anything away on drugs or wild living. It kept him focused when so many people around him were falling apart."