After his son Eric Murphy, 36, welcomed a baby girl with Jasmin Lawrence, 30 – the daughter of Eddie's fellow actor Martin Lawrence , 61 – Eddie, the 65-year-old actor best known for Coming 2 America and Beverly Hills Cop, is totally reluctant to dish out his wisdom as a dad on how the couple should raise their daughter Ari Skye as he is convinced they will not pay attention to anything he has to say, even though he is a father of 10.

Eddie Murphy is wracked with fear over simply giving his daughter parenting advice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Eddie Murphy expressed reluctance to give parenting advice to his son despite being a father of 10.

A source told us: "Eddie's nervous about stepping in with advice, even after raising so many kids. He thinks they'll ignore anything he says and just watch what he does. He's trying to stay hands-off and supportive, letting them find their own way as new parents while hoping they pick up the right lessons from him anyway. It's all about trust and patience now."

Eddie said: "Oh, you don't give advice (on parenting) like that."

He added: "You know, your kids don't go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you."

Eddie also said: "The stuff you be saying, they don't even pay that s--- no mind."

He added: "They watch and see what you do. So, I don't give a lot of advice."