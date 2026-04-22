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EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Murphy's Biggest Fear About Becoming a Grandfather Revealed — Despite Being a Dad-of-10

Photo of Eddie Murphy
Source: Mega

Eddie Murphy's biggest concern about becoming a grandfather despite his large family has been revealed.

April 22 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

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Eddie Murphy is wracked with fear over simply giving his daughter parenting advice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After his son Eric Murphy, 36, welcomed a baby girl with Jasmin Lawrence, 30 – the daughter of Eddie's fellow actor Martin Lawrence, 61 – Eddie, the 65-year-old actor best known for Coming 2 America and Beverly Hills Cop, is totally reluctant to dish out his wisdom as a dad on how the couple should raise their daughter Ari Skye as he is convinced they will not pay attention to anything he has to say, even though he is a father of 10.

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'Kids Go By The Example You Set. They Watch You.'

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Photo of Eddie Murphy
Source: Mega

Eddie Murphy expressed reluctance to give parenting advice to his son despite being a father of 10.

A source told us: "Eddie's nervous about stepping in with advice, even after raising so many kids. He thinks they'll ignore anything he says and just watch what he does. He's trying to stay hands-off and supportive, letting them find their own way as new parents while hoping they pick up the right lessons from him anyway. It's all about trust and patience now."

Eddie said: "Oh, you don't give advice (on parenting) like that."

He added: "You know, your kids don't go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you."

Eddie also said: "The stuff you be saying, they don't even pay that s--- no mind."

He added: "They watch and see what you do. So, I don't give a lot of advice."

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Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence Expect First Child

Photo of Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence
Source: @jasmin_lawrence/Instagram

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence announced the pregnancy in February through a series of black-and-white Instagram photos.

Eric and Jasmin first announced they were expecting their first child together in February, sharing a series of black-and-white photographs on Instagram.

In the images, Jasmin was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder dress highlighting her pregnancy, while Eric rested his head on her stomach and looked toward the camera.

The couple wrote: "Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift (three red heart emojis.)"

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Photo of Eddie Murphy, Eric Murphy, Jasmin Lawrence and Martin Lawrence
Source: @jasmin_lawrence/Instagram

Jasmin revealed the name of the newborn, Ari Skye, in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

Later in February, they marked the upcoming arrival of their daughter with a baby shower, sharing images from the event with family and friends on social media.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Jasmin revealed the baby's name.

She said: "Ari Skye."

Jasmin added: "Mommy loves you so much. This day is all for you."

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Photo of Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence
Source: Mega

Ari Skye birth marks the first grandchild for both Eddie and Martin.

The birth marks the first grandchild for both Eddie and Martin, who have each built decades-long careers in film and television.

Murphy has 10 children with five different women – including pop singer Mel B – with his kids ranging in age from their twenties to thirties.

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