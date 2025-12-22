EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran at Center of Huge Health Fears After Sporting Six-Pack and Gushing About 'Really Gentle' Weight Loss Technique
Ed Sheeran has ignited a wave of concern after unveiling a sculpted six-pack and praising a "really gentle" fitness routine, with sources warning RadarOnline.com his dramatic transformation has sparked rumors about extreme dieting, Ozempic use, and fears he is pushing his body too far.
The singer, 34, revealed his new physique in the December issue of Men's Health UK, speaking openly about reshaping his lifestyle after becoming a father to daughters Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, with his wife Cherry Seaborn, 33.
Is Ed Sheeran Driving Himself Too Hard?
The change follows years of heavy touring, drinking, and fast food, which Sheeran said left him feeling unwell physically and mentally as he entered his thirties.
A source close to the musician claimed, "People around Ed are uneasy. When someone suddenly shows a six-pack after years of saying they hate the gym, it naturally fuels speculation. There are whispers about Ozempic, disordered eating, and water fasting – because that's often how people get that level of definition quickly."
The source added friends fear Sheeran is "driving himself too hard in the name of health."
In the interview, Sheeran framed the shift as gradual and practical and didn't mention any extreme dieting techniques or weight loss jabs.
A Lifestyle Shift for Fatherhood
He said: "(Fitness) just sort of became something that really added to my life. I think, underneath it all, I am a pizza-eating, beer-guzzling smoker, but that's just not my reality as a parent in my thirties. I think that you have to make good decisions."
Sheeran described struggling in the early days of fatherhood while still boozing and pigging out on fatty food, prompting him to rethink his habits.
"I became a dad. I remember Lyra was two weeks old and I had my best mate round and we had a bottle of wine. I went to bed, then Lyra woke up 20 minutes after I'd fallen asleep," he said.
"I woke up, and I was like, 'F---, I probably shouldn't drink if I'm going to feel this dreadful.' I want to be able to do the night stuff."
'He Might Be Restricting Food'
The musician credited Reformer Pilates as a cornerstone of his routine, calling it a "really gentle introduction" to fitness.
"And the thing with Reformer (pilates) is, it's something anyone can start off with, and it's a really gentle introduction to (fitness)," he said. "I'm not saying we all need to run marathons and blah, blah, blah."
Despite those assurances, another insider said the images of Sheeran's new physique have unsettled people in his circle.
The source claimed, "Six-packs don't usually come from gentle exercise alone. That's why there's anxiety he might be restricting food or dehydrating himself, even temporarily, to achieve a look that's now under intense public scrutiny."
Sheeran also reflected on how his lifestyle from ages 20 to 30 took a toll. "I would say I lived a pretty unhealthy life from 20 to 30," he admitted.
"And even though I was doing professionally well, I wouldn't say that reflected well into my personal life."
The push toward fitness was partly inspired by his close friend Stormzy, 32.
"I look at someone like Stormzy and the training that he goes through to go on tour, and that was definitely a catalyst," the Thinking Out Loud hitmaker said.
"He was doing a hundred press-ups before he went on stage and I was staring at him like, 'What the f--- is this about?'"
Another source said the concern is less about aesthetics and more about sustainability when it comes to Sheeran's fitness regime and goals.
They added: "Ed wants to feel superhuman on stage, but the fear is he's setting himself an impossible standard. People just hope he's being as kind to himself as he says he is."