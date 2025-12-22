EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran at Center of Huge Health Fears After Sporting Six-Pack and Gushing About 'Really Gentle' Weight Loss Technique

Ed Sheeran has ignited a wave of concern after unveiling a sculpted six-pack and praising a "really gentle" fitness routine, with sources warning RadarOnline.com his dramatic transformation has sparked rumors about extreme dieting, Ozempic use, and fears he is pushing his body too far. The singer, 34, revealed his new physique in the December issue of Men's Health UK, speaking openly about reshaping his lifestyle after becoming a father to daughters Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, with his wife Cherry Seaborn, 33.

Is Ed Sheeran Driving Himself Too Hard?

Source: MEGA Sheeran revealed a dramatic six-pack transformation in a recent magazine shoot.

The change follows years of heavy touring, drinking, and fast food, which Sheeran said left him feeling unwell physically and mentally as he entered his thirties. A source close to the musician claimed, "People around Ed are uneasy. When someone suddenly shows a six-pack after years of saying they hate the gym, it naturally fuels speculation. There are whispers about Ozempic, disordered eating, and water fasting – because that's often how people get that level of definition quickly." The source added friends fear Sheeran is "driving himself too hard in the name of health." In the interview, Sheeran framed the shift as gradual and practical and didn't mention any extreme dieting techniques or weight loss jabs.

A Lifestyle Shift for Fatherhood

Source: MEGA Sheeran admitted his earlier years were marked by heavy drinking and unhealthy eating.

He said: "(Fitness) just sort of became something that really added to my life. I think, underneath it all, I am a pizza-eating, beer-guzzling smoker, but that's just not my reality as a parent in my thirties. I think that you have to make good decisions." Sheeran described struggling in the early days of fatherhood while still boozing and pigging out on fatty food, prompting him to rethink his habits. "I became a dad. I remember Lyra was two weeks old and I had my best mate round and we had a bottle of wine. I went to bed, then Lyra woke up 20 minutes after I'd fallen asleep," he said. "I woke up, and I was like, 'F---, I probably shouldn't drink if I'm going to feel this dreadful.' I want to be able to do the night stuff."

'He Might Be Restricting Food'

Source: MEGA Sheeran described Reformer Pilates as the foundation of his fitness routine.

The musician credited Reformer Pilates as a cornerstone of his routine, calling it a "really gentle introduction" to fitness. "And the thing with Reformer (pilates) is, it's something anyone can start off with, and it's a really gentle introduction to (fitness)," he said. "I'm not saying we all need to run marathons and blah, blah, blah." Despite those assurances, another insider said the images of Sheeran's new physique have unsettled people in his circle. The source claimed, "Six-packs don't usually come from gentle exercise alone. That's why there's anxiety he might be restricting food or dehydrating himself, even temporarily, to achieve a look that's now under intense public scrutiny."

Source: MEGA Sheeran acknowledged his past success did not reflect personal well-being.