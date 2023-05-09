Ecowarriors: One CBD Company’s Quest to Protect the Planet

We live in a world increasingly plagued by environmental concerns. So when we choose the products we consume every day, it's not just about personal health and well-being but also the impact our choices have on the environment and the global community. One trailblazing wellness company aims to make your CBD product choices a breeze by protecting the planet one cannabis crop at a time.

In today’s feature, we delve into the inspiring story of The Organica Company and discover how this visionary CBD brand is transforming the landscape through sustainable agricultural partnerships. Their innovative approach combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of nature's wisdom has captured the attention of environmentalists, health enthusiasts, and conscious consumers alike.

We sat down with Joel Monday, Product Acquisition Director at The Organica Company, to learn how cannabis cultivated for their Organica Naturals CBD brand is sustainably grown and harvested.

“The Organica Company exclusively partners with USDA-organic certified farming partners who practice an approach to cannabis cultivation called regenerative agriculture,” Monday explains.

Regenerative agriculture is a holistic farming method that recognizes the interconnectedness of farming and ecological systems. It strives to understand the relationship between plants, soil, and climate, which helps farmers develop more environmentally harmonious cultivation techniques that work in concert with our natural resources instead of against them.