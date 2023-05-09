Ecowarriors: One CBD Company’s Quest to Protect the Planet
We live in a world increasingly plagued by environmental concerns. So when we choose the products we consume every day, it's not just about personal health and well-being but also the impact our choices have on the environment and the global community. One trailblazing wellness company aims to make your CBD product choices a breeze by protecting the planet one cannabis crop at a time.
In today’s feature, we delve into the inspiring story of The Organica Company and discover how this visionary CBD brand is transforming the landscape through sustainable agricultural partnerships. Their innovative approach combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of nature's wisdom has captured the attention of environmentalists, health enthusiasts, and conscious consumers alike.
We sat down with Joel Monday, Product Acquisition Director at The Organica Company, to learn how cannabis cultivated for their Organica Naturals CBD brand is sustainably grown and harvested.
“The Organica Company exclusively partners with USDA-organic certified farming partners who practice an approach to cannabis cultivation called regenerative agriculture,” Monday explains.
Regenerative agriculture is a holistic farming method that recognizes the interconnectedness of farming and ecological systems. It strives to understand the relationship between plants, soil, and climate, which helps farmers develop more environmentally harmonious cultivation techniques that work in concert with our natural resources instead of against them.
According to Monday, cannabis plants for Organica Naturals CBD are carefully hand-harvested whole and immediately flash-frozen when they are at their peak. This achieves two important goals:
First, hand-harvested cannabis minimizes excessive soil disruption, leaving the soil more alive. Second, it protects the beneficial plant medicines in delicate cannabis leaves and inflorescences (the flowers or “buds” as some call them).
Subzero temperatures and USDA-organic certified food-grade ethanol derived from sugar cane further preserve the whole plant’s phytochemical profile during extraction. As a result, the final Organica Naturals CBD extract is chockful of the good stuff. Research shows this may lead to more effective CBD because of a natural phenomenon called the entourage effect. It occurs when the numerous plant medicines in cannabis work together to unlock more potential benefits.
“Consumers get at least 200% more minor cannabinoids and up to 90% improved phytochemical diversity with more terpenes, flavonoids, and polyphenols from Organica Naturals CBD,” Monday says. His face gleams with pride as he adds, “The phytochemical diversity of our CBD compared to other popular brands is simply just off the charts better — it’s a testament to what our labor of love creates.”
Organica Naturals CBD oil is USDA-certified organic according to National Organic Program (NOP) standards. Products are manufactured in FDA-registered, U.S. Hemp Authority-certified, and Non-GMO project-verified production facilities. Organica Naturals product potencies range from 1000 to 5000 mg — the strongest full spectrum organic CBD anywhere.