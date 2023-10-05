DVBBS Drops Hit New Single With Jesse Jo Stark

Brothers Alex and Christopher never followed the trends but fearlessly went against the flow to embrace their unique creativity. Now the duo is making waves yet again for their latest single, "Breathe," with its label Kanary Records. The single dropped on September 29 and features renowned artist Jesse Jo Stark.

The music industry has always been a place for artists to showcase their boundless creativity. It is a world thriving with fast-evolving trends in styles, genres, and sounds. Amid this competitive space, DVBBS , the dynamic duo of Alex van den Hoef and Christopher van den Hoef, managed to snatch the spotlight for their unique approach to contemporary music.

"Breathe" is an energetic anthem likely to set a new standard in electronic dance music. The heart-pounding beats of "Breathe" showcase the duo’s unique style and composition. It is a musical medley of original rhythms and blazing lyrics that rejuvenates the listeners’ mood at any time of the day. It is not just a song but a reflection of the brothers’ amazing musical journey that shaped their unique style in EDM.

Alex and Christopher were only 12 when they began their journey with a band. Initially, they were fascinated by the tunes and rhythm of pop and punk. As they started honing their skills, the duo gradually gravitated toward electronic dance music, discovering their distinct style and sound. The day they performed on stage for the first time, they knew what they were going to do for the rest of their lives. "We never found anything that was as passionate to us as music.”