DVBBS Drops Hit New Single With Jesse Jo Stark
The music industry has always been a place for artists to showcase their boundless creativity. It is a world thriving with fast-evolving trends in styles, genres, and sounds. Amid this competitive space, DVBBS, the dynamic duo of Alex van den Hoef and Christopher van den Hoef, managed to snatch the spotlight for their unique approach to contemporary music.
Brothers Alex and Christopher never followed the trends but fearlessly went against the flow to embrace their unique creativity. Now the duo is making waves yet again for their latest single, "Breathe," with its label Kanary Records. The single dropped on September 29 and features renowned artist Jesse Jo Stark.
"Breathe" is an energetic anthem likely to set a new standard in electronic dance music. The heart-pounding beats of "Breathe" showcase the duo’s unique style and composition. It is a musical medley of original rhythms and blazing lyrics that rejuvenates the listeners’ mood at any time of the day. It is not just a song but a reflection of the brothers’ amazing musical journey that shaped their unique style in EDM.
Alex and Christopher were only 12 when they began their journey with a band. Initially, they were fascinated by the tunes and rhythm of pop and punk. As they started honing their skills, the duo gradually gravitated toward electronic dance music, discovering their distinct style and sound. The day they performed on stage for the first time, they knew what they were going to do for the rest of their lives. "We never found anything that was as passionate to us as music.”
The brothers evolved into their brand as DVBBS. They have already gained a cult fan base of music enthusiasts, and the numbers are climbing with every new release. DVBBS performed at more than 1K headline shows and festivals, including iconic events like Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, and Ultra.
The duo traveled to 70 countries, performing at famous events, earning prestigious accolades such as the "One to Watch" award at the Canadian Urban Music Awards in 2013 and a nomination for "Dance Recording of the Year" at the Juno Awards in 2014 and 2018.
For DVBBS, music is not just about making chart-topping tracks but empowering youth and healing listeners. Beyond their personal success, the duo intends to fuel a raw, grassroots movement and channel their energy back into the world through music.
They have big plans for 2024, taking their passion to a whole new level with KANARY, their multi-faceted record label and publishing company. KANARY will also have multimedia and fashion divisions. To achieve this goal, DVBBS teamed up with a major record label yet to be revealed. This move is a great initiative to introduce a wave of fresh talents in the music industry.
Coming to the latest release, "Breathe," DVBBS is set to create a record genre-defying experience for the audience. The presence of Jesse Jo Stark, an artist known for her back-to-back hits, further accentuated the single’s vibe. From September 29, DVBBS and Jesse Jo Stark will take the audience on a musical ride across all major streaming platforms. The trail of success will continue for DVBBS with their promising goals for 2024, focusing on KANARY RECORDS.