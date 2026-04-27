EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Drew Peterson Attorney Claims He Knows Whereabouts of Body of Wife Killer's Fourth Spouse

Brodsky was slapped with a gag order in 2022 after publicly suggesting he knows what happened to Peterson's fourth wife, Stacy Peterson , whose 2007 disappearance is what sparked police to reinvestigate Savio's death, and claiming he had "proof beyond a reasonable doubt" and that there were "other victims."

Renowned attorney Joel Brodsky – who defended convicted killer Drew Peterson nearly 20 years ago – has broken his silence about allegedly crooked behavior during the ex-cop's 2012 trial for the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But in a First Amendment lawsuit recently filed against Will County, Ill., public defenders and prosecutors, Brodsky argued that the real reason the lawyers requested the gag order was to keep him from exposing alleged "prosecutorial misconduct as well as judicial misbehavior and collusion" that he supposedly witnessed.

The explosive lawsuit names four prosecutors, including longtime Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow; four public defenders who represented Peterson in a still-pending petition for a new trial; and the special prosecutor assigned to pursue contempt charges against Brodsky for allegedly violating the gag order.

Some of the allegations in Brodsky's damning 33-page complaint include: The judge "allowed outside attorneys" to speak with Peterson during the trial without his lawyer present; one of Peterson's defense lawyers leaked a story to the media that "prejudiced" the jury pool; and prosecutors conspired with officers to pack the courtroom with vocal "people who hated Peterson," including a restaurant owner who "cussed at Peterson in front of the jury,"

The former Bolingbrook, Ill., sergeant was ultimately convicted of killing 40-year-old Savio.