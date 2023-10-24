Home > Misc Dong Lei Brings Cultural Truth To Life in Only The Moon Stands Still By: Radar Staff Oct. 24 2023, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Distinguished Production Designer Dong Lei infuses the richness of Chinese heritage into the American film industry. Lei's outstanding contributions to the field, marked by his pivotal role as an art department head, have garnered him industry-wide recognition, with an illustrious career that exudes skill, impact, and depth.

Lei masterfully sculpts visual narratives that transcend cultural boundaries. His journey is punctuated by notable achievements, including the prestigious AFI Audience Award, a testament to his exceptional talent and influence in the cinematic world. Lei's prowess as a Production Designer is underscored by his exceptional ability to incorporate authenticity into every project. In his recent work on Only The Moon Stands Still, a film portraying the poignant story of three generations of Chinese women bidding farewell to their family's ballroom dance studio, Lei played a central role. As the professional solely responsible for production design, he meticulously curated each visual element, blending his upbringing and familial experiences to craft genuinely resonant sets.

The challenge was to transform commercial and public environments into an accurate representation of Chinese-American family life. Lei's dedication and creative ingenuity shone through as he navigated strict regulations to deliver sets that thoroughly aligned with the film. His production design for the Academy Award-qualifying film was indispensable in bringing the project to life. The film's narrative, mirroring his own decision to leave his home country and pursue a career in the film industry, also adds a personal touch to the creative endeavor.

The challenges Lei faces as a production designer are immense, given the nuanced nature of his role and responsibilities. Each project presents unique obstacles, demanding attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to perfection. Lei excels at blending various cultural influences in his work, which adds a unique and captivating dimension to his projects. His ability to work under tight schedules and resource constraints demonstrates his creativity and adaptability. He also works hard to find innovative solutions to overcome challenges and ensure that his artistic vision is realized even in less-than-ideal conditions. Lei emphasizes the importance of remaining calm, staying humble, and piecing together each project like a work of art.

Lei's commitment to oriental minimalism is a distinctive aspect of his artistic vision. He uses this design philosophy to create visually striking and aesthetically pleasing settings and scenes, contributing to the overall appeal of his projects. Lei's notable highlights include winning Best Production Design at the Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival and the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival. His recent lead role in the production design of the music video "Ku Lo Sa" by Oxlade and Camila Cabello, with over 9 million views on YouTube, further attests to his expanding influence. An acclaimed member of the Art Director guild, Lei’s films have graced various showcases. At Hillman Grad, he's not just in a leading position; he's an integral part of the organization, contributing to projects that showcase his extraordinary abilities.

Dong Lei envisions designing more Chinese films in the U.S., injecting cultural vibrancy into the industry. He aims to introduce Chinese art styles, particularly oriental minimalism, to mainstream films, bringing a distinct visual approach. As one of the few to rise to the top of his competitive field, the talented visionary continues to bring culture, creativity, and unmatched skill to each project throughout America and the globe.