Divorcing a Narcissist? Judge Anthony Will Help

Judge Anthony has embarked on a remarkable journey to help people restart their lives afresh, offering solace to families that are torn apart by narcissists. It is not only his professional experience that he brings to the table to help these families smile again. Judge Anthony has walked this path and can feel the pain and anxieties these people are going through. His story is an example of resilience, empathy, and transformation.

He went through a devastating experience during his own divorce. The process was even more challenging with three children and fighting for custody. In 2020, he made a life-altering decision to retire from the bench mid-way through his 6-year term. The decision came from his unwavering determination to leverage his expertise to offer guidance to people around the world grappling with similar situations in their divorces and child custody battles with narcissistic partners.