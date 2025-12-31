Discovery Channel Star Accused of 'Killing His Cellmate' Ordered to Undergo 'Competency Hearing' After Claiming to Have 'Supernatural Powers'

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch alum Chad Ollinger allegedly admitted to murdering Christopher Kelly, 42, after claiming his "supernatural" powers told him the fellow inmate was a pedophile.

The jailed Discovery Channel star accused of killing his cellmate has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation by a Clark County, Nevada, judge, RadarOnline.com can report.

Chad Ollinger said he has supernatural powers and accused his cellmate of being a 'pedophile'

However, when pressed by police , Ollinger could provide no tangible proof to support his accusations.

An arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated Ollinger told police he had a “supernatural ability” to read people, and he boasted: "If I know something about somebody that's bad, I take care of it."

The former reality star was then scheduled to appear in District Court, which handles competency cases, on January 21.

Ollinger, 41, made his first court appearance Tuesday morning, where Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman informed him: "Your attorney has some concerns about your mental health. "They want you to go up and talk to the doctors."

"Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim and requested for CCDC medical personnel to respond, but unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the scene."

A police release stated: "Corrections Officers inside of the Clark County Detention Center were conducting routine checks when they observed a male inmate lying motionless inside of a cell. Officers made entry and observed the inmate was suffering from apparent blunt force injuries.

Cops accused Ollinger of killing Kelly by strangulation and smashing his head against a metal bed frame. Both men had visible injuries after the killing.

According to the police report, Ollinger did not "plan" on killing Kelly, but he said when he begins to "know" things, something inside of him "snaps."

Ollinger later confessed to the attack, adding that he felt no emotion when he killed Kelly and did not care if he went to prison for the rest of his life.

Per the report, Ollinger said Kelly screamed for help as he strangled him for about four to five minutes.

After he died, he put his lifeless roommate on the bottom bunk. Ollinger told police Kelly's bed was actually the top bunk, but he was unable to lift him there.

Jail records show that Ollinger has been in the Clark County Detention Center since October. He was initially arrested on fugitive and larceny charges after he was thrown out of the Encore hotel and casino when his credit card was declined.

Police say the angry TV star had to be forcibly removed from the hotel room in which he was staying.

Ollinger was scheduled to be released on January 12, 2026, before he was re-booked on the murder charges.