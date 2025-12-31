Your tip
Discovery Channel Star Accused of 'Killing His Cellmate' Ordered to Undergo 'Competency Hearing' After Claiming to Have 'Supernatural Powers'

photo of Chad Ollinger
Source: @chadollinger/instagram

Reality star Chad Ollinger is accused of killing his jail cellmate.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

The jailed Discovery Channel star accused of killing his cellmate has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation by a Clark County, Nevada, judge, RadarOnline.com can report.

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch alum Chad Ollinger allegedly admitted to murdering Christopher Kelly, 42, after claiming his "supernatural" powers told him the fellow inmate was a pedophile.

'Supernatural' Super Powers

photo of Chad Ollinger
Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office

Chad Ollinger said he has supernatural powers and accused his cellmate of being a 'pedophile'

Ollinger, 41, made his first court appearance Tuesday morning, where Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman informed him: "Your attorney has some concerns about your mental health. "They want you to go up and talk to the doctors."

The former reality star was then scheduled to appear in District Court, which handles competency cases, on January 21.

An arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated Ollinger told police he had a “supernatural ability” to read people, and he boasted: "If I know something about somebody that's bad, I take care of it."

However, when pressed by police, Ollinger could provide no tangible proof to support his accusations.

Chad Ollinger Said He 'Snapped'

Photo of Chad Ollinger
Source: @chadollinger/instagram

He has been ordered to undergo a competency hearing.

According to the police report, Ollinger did not "plan" on killing Kelly, but he said when he begins to "know" things, something inside of him "snaps."

Cops accused Ollinger of killing Kelly by strangulation and smashing his head against a metal bed frame. Both men had visible injuries after the killing.

A police release stated: "Corrections Officers inside of the Clark County Detention Center were conducting routine checks when they observed a male inmate lying motionless inside of a cell. Officers made entry and observed the inmate was suffering from apparent blunt force injuries.

"Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim and requested for CCDC medical personnel to respond, but unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Chad Ollinger Was Set to be Released from Prison

Photo of Chad Ollinger
Source: @chadollinger/instagram

Ollinger starred on the show 'Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch'.

Ollinger later confessed to the attack, adding that he felt no emotion when he killed Kelly and did not care if he went to prison for the rest of his life.

Per the report, Ollinger said Kelly screamed for help as he strangled him for about four to five minutes.

After he died, he put his lifeless roommate on the bottom bunk. Ollinger told police Kelly's bed was actually the top bunk, but he was unable to lift him there.

Jail records show that Ollinger has been in the Clark County Detention Center since October. He was initially arrested on fugitive and larceny charges after he was thrown out of the Encore hotel and casino when his credit card was declined.

Police say the angry TV star had to be forcibly removed from the hotel room in which he was staying.

Ollinger was scheduled to be released on January 12, 2026, before he was re-booked on the murder charges.

photo of Chad Ollinger
Source: @chadollinger/instagram

He was due to be released from prison on lesser charges early next year.

Ollinger and his father, Duane Ollinger, appeared on the Discovery series Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, which premiered in 2021.

According to the official Discovery Channel description of the show: "Duane Ollinger has sunk everything he has into hunting for what he believes is a vast fortune of gold on his property.

"But with each step he takes closer to finding the treasure, the land seems to hold on tighter, stopping him in his tracks."

