EXCLUSIVE: Dick Cheney Rocked by Escort Allegations After His Death — National Security Expert Claims Ex-Veep 'Appeared in D.C. Madam's Records'

In an enduring scandal that haunted former Vice President Dick Cheney to the grave, the controversial politician was named as one of the sleazy Beltway politicians who hired call girls from the woman notoriously known as the D.C. Madam, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The powerful veep – who died November 3 at the age of 84 – was well known as a spokesman for family values and his alleged links to the seedy escort service sent shock waves through the nation's capital.

He was allegedly identified as a client of suspected call girl ringleader Deborah Jeane Palfrey by national security expert Wayne Madsen.