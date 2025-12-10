EXCLUSIVE: Dick Cheney's Death Divided America — Mixed Tributes Poured in After Ex-Veep's Shocking Passing at 84 Following Health Struggles

Here are just a few of the widely diverse comments from others.

Fox News host Sean Hannity: "[After 9/11 he] had to rise to the moment. You can have people forever debate and criticize decisions that they might have made at the time or mistakes ... but he was a serious, serious defender of our country."

Turning Point USA Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer: "The man who introduced Neocon ideology to the world was HATED by the media. Villainized until the moment he came out against Trump. He then became a hero of the left-wing media to attack the right."

Disgraced Former Congressman George Santos: "Dick Cheney will meet his maker and will have lots of explaining to do ... but I haven't and won't ever shed a tear for a war criminal of his ilk."