Dick Cheney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dick Cheney's Death Divided America — Mixed Tributes Poured in After Ex-Veep's Shocking Passing at 84 Following Health Struggles

Dick Cheney's death has left America divided as mixed tributes capture the former vice president's complex legacy.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Conservative icon Dick Cheney, who was considered the most controversial vice president in history, with some claiming he overstepped his role while working for President George W. Bush, died at the age of 84 on November 3, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His death drew conflicting comments from many public figures, but his former boss offered nothing but praise, saying in a statement: "Laura and I will remember Dick Cheney for the decent, honorable man that he was. History will remember him as among the finest public servants of his generation."

Reactions Span Praise, Fury, Outrage

'Fox News' host Sean Hannity reacted to Dick Cheney's death, calling him a 'serious defender of our country.'
Source: MEGA

Here are just a few of the widely diverse comments from others.

Fox News host Sean Hannity: "[After 9/11 he] had to rise to the moment. You can have people forever debate and criticize decisions that they might have made at the time or mistakes ... but he was a serious, serious defender of our country."

Turning Point USA Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer: "The man who introduced Neocon ideology to the world was HATED by the media. Villainized until the moment he came out against Trump. He then became a hero of the left-wing media to attack the right."

Disgraced Former Congressman George Santos: "Dick Cheney will meet his maker and will have lots of explaining to do ... but I haven't and won't ever shed a tear for a war criminal of his ilk."

Cheney Tributes Swing From Reverence To Rage

Condoleezza Rice remembered Cheney as a leader defined by 'integrity' and service to the nation.
Source: MEGA

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice: "I admired Vice President Cheney for his integrity and his love of our country. I am grateful that I had the chance to serve with him twice – when he was Secretary of Defense for President George H.W. Bush at the end of the Cold War – a triumphant time for America and its values."

Radical Right Pariah Alex Jones: "Dick Cheney, one of the most evil men in modern history, died yesterday at 84 ... He's burning in hell in my opinion."

Political Commentator Hasan Piker: "[He was] genuinely one of the most evil people to exist in modern history… he got zero punishment for his actions. Caused incalculable harm to entire regions. Millions killed, tens of millions displaced."

