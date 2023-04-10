Former Adult Performer Gianna Dior On Why It's Essential To Take A Leap of Faith And Follow Your Dreams

"I'm so excited that I'm going to be able to explore my creative side further. I've always been passionate about telling stories through art, but being in the industry for so long also gave me the tools I need to start a new chapter of my life in Hollywood," says Gianna.

Gianna's career in the adult entertainment industry started while she was still in college. She was working two jobs just to make ends meet until an unexpected Tinder DM offered her an alternative. As Gianna explains, it was an invitation for an adult movie tryout in Miami.

"It was weird, definitely. It's not something that you encounter every day, but I was curious at the same time. I thought about it and figured: I already enjoy sex, so why not get paid for it? I agreed, and next thing I know, I was on a plane flying to Miami," she says.

After a month in Miami, Gianna's agent proposed a move to LA, and she accepted without a flinch. While LA is known to be very competitive, thanks to her wittiness, charm, and looks, Gianna managed to win everyone over in no time. Even though her five-year-long career was fruitful—she has won quite a few awards for her hard work—she explains that she felt something bigger waiting for her around the corner.

"I was just being myself, and I believe that's what made me stand out from the rest," she says. "Everyone knows that success can sometimes have those 'fake it 'till you make it' moments, but you should never fake who you really are because people can see through that."