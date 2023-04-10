Former Adult Performer Gianna Dior On Why It's Essential To Take A Leap of Faith And Follow Your Dreams
Having a dream and goal in life is essential for personal growth and fulfillment. It gives us something to strive towards, keeps us motivated, and provides direction when we feel lost or uncertain. Former adult performer Gianna Dior knows this all too well.
After leaving the industry, she decided to take a leap of faith and pursue her dreams of becoming a Hollywood movie actress, model, and producer—a decision that has yet to pay off but still a decision that allowed Gianna to pursue bigger passions.
"I'm so excited that I'm going to be able to explore my creative side further. I've always been passionate about telling stories through art, but being in the industry for so long also gave me the tools I need to start a new chapter of my life in Hollywood," says Gianna.
Gianna's career in the adult entertainment industry started while she was still in college. She was working two jobs just to make ends meet until an unexpected Tinder DM offered her an alternative. As Gianna explains, it was an invitation for an adult movie tryout in Miami.
"It was weird, definitely. It's not something that you encounter every day, but I was curious at the same time. I thought about it and figured: I already enjoy sex, so why not get paid for it? I agreed, and next thing I know, I was on a plane flying to Miami," she says.
After a month in Miami, Gianna's agent proposed a move to LA, and she accepted without a flinch. While LA is known to be very competitive, thanks to her wittiness, charm, and looks, Gianna managed to win everyone over in no time. Even though her five-year-long career was fruitful—she has won quite a few awards for her hard work—she explains that she felt something bigger waiting for her around the corner.
"I was just being myself, and I believe that's what made me stand out from the rest," she says. "Everyone knows that success can sometimes have those 'fake it 'till you make it' moments, but you should never fake who you really are because people can see through that."
"I always felt comfortable in front of the cameras. I love them, they love me, and we have that special bond. Still, all that time in front of the camera made me curious about everything that happens behind it—the creative processes behind directing and story writing, scenography, lighting, etc.—so I decided to give it a shot. I have a whole life in front of me, and I believe that there is so much more that I can achieve."
However, making a major change in life can be both exciting and terrifying at the same time. While it is an opportunity to explore new possibilities, it also carries with it a degree of risk and uncertainty that can be overwhelming. Taking the plunge into something new often means leaving behind what we know, which can feel like putting our future in jeopardy.
Gianna Dior points out that it's natural to have doubts and fears about making such a big decision, but taking risks is often necessary for growth and progress. With courage and determination, anyone can take on life-changing challenges without fear of failure or regretting missed opportunities. By sharing her inspiring story, Gianna hopes to encourage others to never give up on their goals, no matter how difficult it may seem at first glance.
As she puts it: “I'm living proof that if you have the courage to follow your dreams, anything is possible. I know that change is scary and that it comes with many new challenges, but you should just ask yourself: if it wasn’t scary would it be worth it?”