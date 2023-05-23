Deranged NYC Professor Holds Machete to Reporter's Neck While Threatening to 'Chop' Him Up After Attack on Pro-Choice Students
A deranged New York City college professor held a machete to a reporter's neck and threatened to "chop him up," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unhinged altercation occurred between the Post reporter Reuven Fenton and Shellyne Rodriguez, an adjunct art professor at Hunter College.
It was the second time in a matter of hours that Rodriguez made headlines for outrageous behavior.
On Monday, the art professor was slammed after video footage circulated online, which captured Rodriguez spewing a profanity-laced tirade at pro-choice students on campus.
The following day, the Post reporter went to Rodriguez's apartment in the Bronx in hopes of obtaining a comment on Monday's headline — and the request did not go over lightly.
"Get the f--- away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!" the professor shouted at Fenton after he identified himself as a reporter.
Suddenly, Rodriguez's door swung open and revealed the art professor armed with a weapon. Rodriguez allegedly held the knife to the reporter's neck as she unleashed more threats.
"Get the f--- away from my door! Get the f--- away from my door!" Rodriguez screamed as she went back inside her apartment and slammed the door close.
Given the startling exchange, Fenton and a photographer quickly left Rodriguez's apartment building, but they didn't escape the wrath of the deranged professor. Rodriguez followed the pair outside and continued her antics on the street.
"If I see you on this block one more f------ time, you’re gonna …," Rodriguez yelled incoherently while clutching the machete. "Get the f--- off the block! Get the f--- out of here, yo!"
Rodriguez was accused of chasing the photographer to his car — and kicking Fenton in the shin.
Vince DiMiceli, a spokesperson for Hunter College, confirmed to the Post after incident that Rodriguez had been fired.
"Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action," DiMiceli told the outlet. "Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school."