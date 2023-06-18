Dental Implants: Tips from Harvard-Educated Prosthodontist Dr. Rami Albahri
Dental implants are a relatively new solution to missing teeth or broken-down teeth. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, about 23 million are completely edentulous (without any teeth) and about 12 million are edentulous in at least one jaw. When talking about just 1 tooth replaced by an implant, approximately 2.3 million implant crowns are made annually.
These implants have become a popular alternative to removable dentures, which many patients find unsatisfactory. Today, we can equip patients with a full set of implant-supported teeth in just a single day. Thanks to impressive technological advancements and research, dental implants significantly enhance our patients' quality of life.
Introducing Dr. Rami AlBahri, a distinguished dental professional who excels in the art and science of dental rehabilitation and reconstruction. With extensive experience in both U.S. and international dental communities, Dr. AlBahri is perfectly equipped to guide us towards achieving and maintaining a beautifully reconstructed smile.
In this exclusive interview with Radar Online, Dr. Rami AlBahri delves into the intricacies of dental health, discusses the promising future of dental care, and, of course, shares his expert advice on how to attain that picture-perfect smile. Armed with credentials from some of the world's most prestigious institutions and a heartfelt dedication to his patients, Dr. AlBahri's insights illuminate the path to optimal oral health.
Let's start with the basics, what are dental implants?
Dr. Albahri: Basically, a screw-like device made of either Titanium or Zirconia alloys that a surgeon inserts into the bone of the jaw. Typically used as a treatment option for patients with a missing tooth or completely edentulous (no teeth in the jaw).
Are there different types of dental implants?
Dr. Albahri: I will rephrase that question by mentioning 3 different protocols.
- First would be what we call a simple dental implant, where the tooth is already missing, and the dental implant is placed into the healed jawbone.
- Second would be if the broken-down tooth is still present, in this scenario, we perform an Immediate Dental Implant, where we take out the tooth and place the dental implant in the same day.
- Third is when the tooth is severely infected that an immediate implant is not possible, so we would remove the tooth, wait a period of 6 weeks only, and place the dental implant with bone graft.
Can I have a tooth placed on the same day as the placement of the dental implant?
Dr. Albahri: Short answer is Yes; however, it depends on the scenario. If the dental implant is in an area with the least amount of pressure, for example a front tooth, it’s possible with minimal risk. Another scenario is when we place multiple implants for the complete set of teeth. On the other hand, teeth in the back of the jaw take a lot of forces that may compromise the implant, so that is not recommended.
Do I need to brush my teeth if I have dental implants?
Dr. Albahri: Absolutely, you treat dental implants as if they were normal teeth. Dental implants may not get decayed however they can get gum disease that may lead to failure of the dental implant.
What type of dentists surgically perform dental implants?
Dr. Albahri: Well multiple specialties are competent, which include Oral Surgeons, Periodontists and Prosthodontists. However, I believe the whole point of a dental implant is to put a tooth on top of it. A Prosthodontist is most knowledgeable in understanding the ideal 3D position of the tooth to have an esthetic outcome, so if a prosthodontist has surgical training, he might be the ideal dentist for the job.
Finally, Dr. Albahri, your work is undoubtedly inspiring to many aspiring dentists. Could you share some words of wisdom for those considering a career in dentistry?
Dr. Albahri: Dentistry could be a very rewarding profession, as we improve the quality of life of our patients daily. On the other hand, it can be physically and mentally taxing. Find a field in dentistry that excites you and maintain your passion by surrounding yourself with the right colleagues and patients.
In conclusion, Dr. Rami Albahri's valuable insights and knowledge about dental implants will help us make the right decisions in understanding if this is the right treatment option for us and a reminder of the vital role dental hygiene and regular check-ups play in maintaining oral health and achieving a beautiful smile. His contributions to the field are greatly appreciated, and he serves as an inspiration for anyone interested in oral health and dentistry.
