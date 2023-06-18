Dental Implants: Tips from Harvard-Educated Prosthodontist Dr. Rami Albahri

Dental implants are a relatively new solution to missing teeth or broken-down teeth. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, about 23 million are completely edentulous (without any teeth) and about 12 million are edentulous in at least one jaw. When talking about just 1 tooth replaced by an implant, approximately 2.3 million implant crowns are made annually.

These implants have become a popular alternative to removable dentures, which many patients find unsatisfactory. Today, we can equip patients with a full set of implant-supported teeth in just a single day. Thanks to impressive technological advancements and research, dental implants significantly enhance our patients' quality of life.

Introducing Dr. Rami AlBahri, a distinguished dental professional who excels in the art and science of dental rehabilitation and reconstruction. With extensive experience in both U.S. and international dental communities, Dr. AlBahri is perfectly equipped to guide us towards achieving and maintaining a beautifully reconstructed smile.

In this exclusive interview with Radar Online, Dr. Rami AlBahri delves into the intricacies of dental health, discusses the promising future of dental care, and, of course, shares his expert advice on how to attain that picture-perfect smile. Armed with credentials from some of the world's most prestigious institutions and a heartfelt dedication to his patients, Dr. AlBahri's insights illuminate the path to optimal oral health.