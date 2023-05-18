Daniel Penny Reaches New Fundraising Milestone After Kid Rock Shows Support to Man Facing Manslaughter Charges Over Death of Jordan Neely
The campaign to collect funds for Daniel Penny, the man facing 2nd-degree manslaughter charges for the death of street performer, Jordan Neely, has continued to grow, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com has learned the legal fund launched by Penny’s attorney has surpassed the $2 million mark it reached only days ago.
The current total raised is $2,631,366. The fundraiser, launched by Raiser & Kenniff, P.C., reads, “Daniel Penny is, a twenty-four-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran, facing a criminal investigation stemming from him protecting individuals on an NYC subway train from an assailant who later died. Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense.”
A total of 54,041 individuals have donated to the cause, including $5k from rock star Kid Rock.
“Mr. Penny is a hero,” Kid Rock said. “[Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg is a POS — Kid Rock.”
“The importance of this support has gone beyond the dollar amount raised and has come to symbolize a statement of support for the right and duty to stand up for each other when faced with an imminent threat,” Penny’s attorney said.
Now, Penny is free on $100k bail after surrounding last week. The former US Marine was arrested after a video went viral of him choking Neely on the F train.
Witnesses claimed Neely had caused a scene on the train. Penny held Neely on the ground in a chokehold for about 15 minutes.
Neely’s family denied the 30-year-old had attacked anyone.
"You can't kill someone because you thought there was a possibility they could do something to you," a lawyer representing the family said. "Mr. Neely didn’t attack anyone, he didn’t touch anyone, he didn’t hit anyone, but he was choked to death. That can’t stand."
The lawyer admitted Neely struggled with mental health issues but was adamant he had family support. He said, “"Even though he couldn't smile, he made other people smile. That's who Jordan was."