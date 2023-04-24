Former 'Dancing With The Stars' Judge Len Goodman Dead At 78
Former longtime Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman has passed away at age 78, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The heartbreaking news was announced on Monday morning after Goodman’s agent, Jackie Gill, confirmed the former professional ballroom dancer “passed away peacefully” on Saturday night.
“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” Gill wrote in a statement.
"A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him,” his agent continued.
According to BBC, Goodman was on hospice at his home in Kent, England at the time of his death on Saturday night.
He was reportedly surrounded by his family at the time of his passing, and Goodman’s death was reportedly the result of a hard-fought battle with bone cancer.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Goodman served as a DWTS judge from its inception in 2005 until his retirement in November 2022.
At the time of his retirement last year, Goodman announced he was departing his role as a judge of the popular dancing show to “spend more time” with his family at home in Britain.
"I've decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” he said in November. “I cannot thank you enough, my Dancing with the Stars family.”
“It's been such a wonderful experience for me,” he added.
Shortly after his agent announced his passing on Monday morning, Goodman’s fellow DWTS judge – Bruno Tonioli – posted a heartfelt tribute to Goodman on Instagram.
“Heartbroken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend [Len Goodman] passed away,” Tonioli wrote alongside a photo of the pair hugging.
“I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together [Strictly Come Dancing] [Dancing with the Stars] they will never be anyone like you we will miss you,” Tonioli continued. “Bruno.”
Besides DWTS, Goodman also served as a judge for the British dance competition program Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 to 2016.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The late DWTS judge is survived by his wife, Sue Goodman, as well as his son, James Goodman, and his two grandchildren, Alice and Dan Goodman.
R.I.P.