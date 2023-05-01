Your tip
Tragic: Dad of Crying Baby That Triggered Texas Massacre ‘Never Thought’ Gunman Would Shoot

Source: ABC 13; San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office
May 1 2023, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

The father who asked his Texas neighbor not to shoot a gun because it disturbed his one-month-old child revealed he “never thought” the neighbor would open fire and kill five people, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come after suspect Francisco Oropesa allegedly killed five people at Wilson Garcia’s home in Cleveland, Texas on Friday night, Garcia has spoken out to detail what led to the devastating massacre.

According to Garcia, he and his wife were hosting guests on Friday night and had just put their newborn to bed when Oropesa began shooting a gun off of his porch next door.

But after Garcia asked his neighbor to “be quiet,” and threatened to call the police if Oropesa did not put the gun away, the 38-year-old suspected shooter reportedly stormed Garcia’s home and opened fire.

“We asked him to be quiet because my baby was scared,” Garcia told ABC 13 on Sunday. “I never thought that he would shoot.”

“He went room to room, looking for people,” Garcia added.

Five people were ultimately killed on Friday night after Oropesa allegedly opened fire, including Garcia’s 25-year-old wife, Sonia Argentina Guzman, Garcia’s 8-year-old son, Daniel Enrique Laso, and guests Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18.

“I never had a problem with him,” Garcia told ABC. “I can’t believe what he did.”

Five others, including Garcia, were reportedly present on Friday night but survived the massacre.

Investigators revealed each of the victims were shot “from the neck up” and that two of the victims were killed while shielding a pair of children from Oropesa’s gunfire.

Even more shocking are reports that Oropesa is still on the run following Friday night’s massacre in Cleveland, Texas, with law enforcement officials admitting the suspect “could be anywhere now.”

Local San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers announced on Saturday night that Oropesa is considered armed and dangerous and that the search for the suspect has been widened to a 20-mile radius around Cleveland.

Besides Garcia and his one-month-old child, three other children reportedly survived the massacre.

An $80,000 reward has also recently been announced for any information that could lead to Oropesa’s whereabouts.

