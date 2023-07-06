Crypto Casinos in Netherlands
Crypto casinos present a new way to enjoy casino games at home or on the go in the Netherlands. These have become convenient for gaming on your phone and other compatible devices using the digital currency. Cryptocurrency online casinos have an extra layer of security, offer fast payment options and feature excellent bonuses and promotions.
As a result, they’ve become popular in the country. You’ll be good to go once you’ve found a good crypto online casino with a legitimate and recognized Dutch gambling license. If you're looking for one then you can visit crypto-casino.nl, or keep reading, as we’ve listed a few below.
Have Crypto Casinos Always Been Legal in the Netherlands?
The Dutch have kept their gambling laws so strict that they are the last country in Europe to legalize online and crypto gambling. They were so severe that the only casino firm that has been operating for years is government owned.
Gambling laws were adjusted in 2019, allowing cryptocurrency casinos to operate in the country. Of course, they must also follow stringent gambling laws to get a Dutch license.
The Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), the country’s gambling body, regulates and supervises crypto casino platforms in the Netherlands. This is to help ensure that no criminal activities occur and to prevent gambling addiction, amongst other regulating issues.
Some of the Best Cryptocurrency Casinos in the Netherlands
Though the gambling law that enabled crypto casinos to operate was passed in February 2019, it took time to be effective. As a result, crypto online casinos began launching about two years later. However, they’ve quickly become popular, as, like in most places around the globe, they’ve proven to be very convenient. Here are some of the popular online crypto casinos:
Cloudbet
Cloudbet is an online casino well-known across the globe. Besides hefty promotions, it boasts different casino games with plenty of titles within each category.
FortuneJack
FortuneJack has been around since 2014. They are a solid and popular crypto casino that offers its players many things from an impressive game library and great promos to top-notch security and many crypto banking options.
BC.GAME
BC. GAME’s main objective is to provide online crypto casino services with customer needs in mind. Hence on top of regular casino games, you’ll also find crash, limbo, wheel, keno, coinflip and many other games.
In Closing — The Future of Crypto Casinos in Netherlands
Only one government-owned firm ran land-based casinos in the Netherlands before the laws were adjusted to accommodate cryptocurrency betting sites. Most digital currency gambling platforms with a Dutch license are from Belgium and other countries. Some of these betting sites have received enormous fines for not adhering to strict regulations.
Some feel that these Dutch laws are harsh. However, there’s hope the European Commission will assist in convincing the government to make some changes so that the major players in this market aren’t pushed away. Overall, the future of crypto casinos in the Netherlands is bright with the KSA playing a vital role in licensing more of them to catch up to other European nations.