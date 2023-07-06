Crypto Casinos in Netherlands

Though the gambling law that enabled crypto casinos to operate was passed in February 2019, it took time to be effective. As a result, crypto online casinos began launching about two years later. However, they’ve quickly become popular, as, like in most places around the globe, they’ve proven to be very convenient. Here are some of the popular online crypto casinos:

Cloudbet

Cloudbet is an online casino well-known across the globe. Besides hefty promotions, it boasts different casino games with plenty of titles within each category.

FortuneJack

FortuneJack has been around since 2014. They are a solid and popular crypto casino that offers its players many things from an impressive game library and great promos to top-notch security and many crypto banking options.

BC.GAME

BC. GAME’s main objective is to provide online crypto casino services with customer needs in mind. Hence on top of regular casino games, you’ll also find crash, limbo, wheel, keno, coinflip and many other games.