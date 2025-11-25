Craig Hogan: Reaching Unexpected Heights in Performance at a Young Age

At just 19 years old, Irish dancer Craig Hogan has achieved significant success in the entertainment industry. He has performed alongside prominent celebrities, worked with Grammy-winning producers, and received several major awards. Above all, Hogan’s accomplishments reflect a journey defined by the talent, determination, and versatility he brings to each and every performance

Overcoming a Late Start in Dance

Hogan’s career in dance began at the age of 12, at which time he was immediately introduced to the world of competition. Most performers begin instruction in dance soon after they can walk; even seven years old is considered a late start for the industry. Entering this space at 12 is certainly noteworthy, but Hogan had to work harder than he ever had to gain a foothold as an artist and entertainer.

Achievements in Dance Competition

Between the ages of 12 and 15, Hogan focused on dance competition; in this, he excelled. As a professional dancer and actor, he was nominated alongside Grammy nominees and academy members in the Best Dancer Category at the World Entertainment Awards in Hollywood. Of course, this would not be his only nomination. At Ireland’s Dance Awards, Hogan was nominated for awards including Outstanding Contribution to Ireland’s Dance Industry, Hall of Fame Inductee, Dance Innovator of the Year, Choreographer of the Year, Solo Dance Performance of the Year, Emerging Dance Artist of the Year, and Rising Choreographer of the Year. In almost every one of these categories, he stood out as the youngest nominee. “I ended up winning Emerging Dance Artist of the Year,” Hogan shared, marking a major milestone in his career. “The awards ceremony took place on October 25, 2025, at Mansion House in Dublin.”

Refocusing a Career on Art and Entertainment

By the time he was 16, Hogan decided to retire from competitive dancing and refocus his career in art and entertainment. He was given the privilege of attending London’s most prestigious dance university, the Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance. At just 19, Hogan already boasts a wealth of experience that continues to guide his success.

Recent Professional Accomplishments

Recently, Hogan worked with Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Bruce Elliot-Smith on a soon-to-be-released music video as a lead dancer. Similarly, he was cast as a lead dancer for a Venmo commercial filmed in London. Expanding his repertoire as an actor, Hogan has been cast in a notable Netflix series and continues work on a major Hollywood feature film set in his hometown of Cork. “Where I’m at now in my career is insane,” Hogan stated, “I don’t think I would have believed it three years ago. From working on major film and television projects to commercials, and working with Grammy winners performing as a lead in a music video. My success has been recorded by those at the very top.”

