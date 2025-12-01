Cozy or Cringe? The Winter Home Décor Trends Celebrities Can’t Stop Showing Off Right Now

It’s officially that time of year again when our celebrity Instagram feeds get taken over with winter décor, and big shocker, it’s a massive mix of questionable taste and jaw-dropping luxury for 2025’s holiday season. From chaotic maximalism to oversized area rugs, Hollywood’s biggest stars are starting to convert their properties into cold-weather content studios. But which of these new décor trends are actually cozy, and which are just flat-out cringe? Let’s break down some of the latest winter décor obsessions that are dominating celebrity homes right now!

Article continues below advertisement

The Fireplace Fantasy: Calculated or Cozy?

If there’s one thing that American celebrities love more than garnering attention from their millions of fans, it’s a fireplace that seems perfectly staged. This winter, we’re seeing tons of A-listers install huge stone facades, bioethanol flames and sculptural fireboxes that tend to look fantastic on camera—even though they many times can barely warm up a room. But on social media, residential fireplaces are all about the vibes with features like floating hearths, sleek marble slabs and stacks of randomly placed books. Although it’s undeniably a cozy aesthetic, it’s contrived curation is also equally as undeniable. Because when fireplaces in living rooms look more like they’ve been designed for a fashion shoot instead of roasting marshmallows, it’s easy to tell which side of the cozy-or-cringe spectrum this trend leans. Verdict: Cozy, but only if you’re using your fireplace for more than cringe photo ops.

Article continues below advertisement

Maximalist Winter Corners: Cluttered or Cozy?

Although the Kardashian homes may still be dominated be décor minimalism, there’s a surprising number of stars who are beginning to lean into winter maximalism—which includes things like chunky blankets, layered textures, wall art on wall art, an abundance of candle clusters, and house plants that look as if they’ve got their own record deals. And the appeal here is obvious, because it’s an easy way to make gigantic Beverly Hills mansions feel slightly less like museums and more like actual homes. But on the flip side, there are some celebs who are currently pushing a décor hoarding trend that includes packing as many elements into one tiny nook to the point that no one even notices their $20K accent chairs. But when it’s done right, winter maximalism is chic and expressive. When done wrong, it gives I’ve made panic buying at Anthropologie my entire personality. Verdict: It depends. Cozy when properly curated, absolutely cringe when chaotic.

Article continues below advertisement

Oversized Living Room Rugs: Overcompensating or Cozy?

Another big décor flex this winter is the ongoing rise of gigantic living room rugs that sometimes stretch wall-to-wall and even swallow up whole layouts. And the funniest part is that Hollywood’s celebrities are downright obsessed with these large rug options. This is partly because finding luxury living room rugs online has never been easier than it is today, and everyone from rap moguls to hip actresses are currently showcasing Oriental, Persian, Moroccan, and other plush rugs from all over the world as décor status symbols. And what we’re noticing is that the bigger the mansion, the bigger the area rugs. So, why the sudden boom in large rugs? It has a lot to do with warming up cold stone floors (a celeb favorite), anchoring open-concept living rooms, and softening up a home’s overall aesthetic. And as you may have already guessed, large living room rugs photograph beautifully on social media—and they also give the illusion that celebs are cozying up for the holidays even though it’s 66 degrees in Los Angeles. It’s definitely safe to say that not all oversized rugs are a winter décor success. There are some celebs that we’ll leave unnamed that have gone so far to the point that their homes literally look like a carpet store, and they’re unabashedly overwhelming everything in their homes with these gigantic rugs in a hostile takeover scenario. Verdict: Very cozy when tasteful, 100% cringe when large rug takes over the entire room.

Article continues below advertisement

Faux Fur Everything: Cold-Blooded or Cozy?

It’s also no secret how celebrities love texture, and faux fur is making a major comeback as ottomans, pillows, throws and even bedframes are currently being decked out in full Arctic glam this season. It’s for sure giving high-drama luxury for most celebrity homes, and you can rest assured that this look will be showcased in at least a few January mag shoots featuring mugs and turtlenecks. But as is easy to imagine, faux fur can quickly shift from chic to cheap in a hurry. When it’s overused, it’s almost like stepping into a reality-TV confessional space, and not an A-lister’s winter refuge. Moderation is key, folks. It’s the difference maker between fiasco and fashion. Verdict: Cozy in tasteful doses, cringe in bulk.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Our Final Verdict On 2025’s Celeb Winter Décor Trends