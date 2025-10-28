Cost of In-House Billing vs. Outsourced Medical Billing

However, before jumping into making any big decisions, let’s explain the finances behind the in-house vs outsourced billing and RCM. So, let’s start.

These problems are just a small fraction of the challenges that practices now face. But what many people in this industry do not realize is that the solutions to most of these issues lie in a single place. What? The answer is to outsource medical billing services and other operations. There are now thousands of billing companies in the country.

If you have been in the medical industry for a while, by now you must be aware that the healthcare sector has changed dramatically in just a few years. The change hasn’t been all good. Both small practices and large hospitals are facing numerous challenges, like increasing inflation, logistics problems, higher employee salaries, slow processes, billing and RCM errors, etc.

Many healthcare providers initially assume that handling billing internally offers the most cost-effective solution. However, the actual expenses associated with maintaining an in-house billing department extend far beyond basic salaries.

Employee Salaries

Salaries are just a small part of the expenses and challenges. However, this does not mean that it isn’t a significant problem. Medical records specialists earn a median annual wage of $50,250 as of May 2024. However, this figure represents only base compensation. When you add the additional benefits, taxes, and overheads, this amount jumps to over $85,000.

Plus, you might know that a practice can’t work with a single biller or records specialist. You require a team, which, when compounded, costs a huge sum of money.

The Technical Factor

Medical billing requires sophisticated software. For efficient operations, this software needs to be in sync with other platforms like electronic health records, clearinghouses, and payer systems. Getting access to these platforms alone can cost your practice up tp $2,000 per month. Annual software expenses can easily reach $15,000 to $50,000 for multi-provider practices.

Additional technology costs include:

● Hardware purchases and maintenance

● Security software and compliance tools

● Regular system updates and upgrades

● Technical support and troubleshooting

● Data backup and disaster recovery systems

Hidden Operational Costs

Several less obvious expenses significantly impact the total cost of in-house billing.

For instance, the employee turnover in healthcare RCM is one of the highest of all industries and sectors. Healthcare revenue cycle roles experience turnover rates of 20-30% annually. Each departure costs approximately $15,000 to $25,000 in recruitment, training, and productivity loss.

Other overheads are even more troublesome, like utilities, equipment costs, and administrative tasks. These things add another 15-20% to your overall costs.

Claims processing errors, which occur in approximately 7-10% of manually processed claims, cost an average of $25 per reworked claim according to American Medical Association data.