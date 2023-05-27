Content is No Longer Just Text: Here’s How Websites Have Transformed the Face of the Internet

The definition of content has changed over time, owing mainly to the improvement in our websites. Even Google has started to semantically extract information from images, videos, and more – and we’re not just talking about image alt tags. Google can actually understand what an image is, whether it’s relevant or not, and more. It can even find plagiarism in visual media.

The same goes for leading social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter which can discern what a piece of media includes, mainly people’s faces.

“This is new territory for webmasters and leveraging this has become our priority #1,” says Aleksandr Suchkov – a leading digital marketer who runs his own agency from Dubai, Stergo Media. His company is well-known for leveraging new tools and high-end media formats to deliver next-gen visual content to audiences.

Suchkov is an ambitious person who deployed his amazing skills to figure out this new territory.

He deployed his amazing skills to figure out this new territory.

Crafting the right brand of content is no more limited to just text and its formatting. In a world where data and relevance can be extracted from videos, images, GIFs, PDFs, and many other files – how do we plan optimization and performance?

How can you use new content types such as reels and graphics to sell more?

Reels are a way to show your audience your best work or show them a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into creating your brand. They can be used in many different ways, from just showing the final product of an assignment or project, or showing all the stages you went through in order to create it. In addition to telling your story, reels give you an opportunity to share other types of content that are relevant to your brand. For example, if you're a graphic designer, you may want to use reels as part of your portfolio and show off some of your best work!

Graphics can be used in a variety of ways: they can be used to explain how something works (e.g., how a website works), show off products (e.g., clickable images), or even just make things look more appealing than they already do (e.g., colorful backgrounds). Graphics also make great social media posts because they take up less space than text and therefore allow more posts per day!

Infographics and explainer videos also work very well. But just creating and publishing high-quality content might not be enough. The help of an SMM panel is warranted when you can’t wait to outcompete other businesses.

But all in all, leveraging new media formats on dedicated platforms (such as Pinterest and Instagram for images, Facebook for news stories, Twitter for short updates, LinkedIn for long-form articles, etc.) can pay dividends well into the future. So, plan your content calendar accordingly!