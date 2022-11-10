Colorado Police Searching For 21-Year-Old Man Suspected Of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend's Twin Sister
Colorado police are reportedly searching for a man suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister and three others last weekend, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The suspect, since identified as 21-year-old Joseph Castorena, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister, 22-year-old Maria Anita Serrano, her husband, 20-year-old Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, the twins’ father, 51-year-old Jesus Serrano, and another male who happened to be living in a rented RV on the family’s Aurora, Colorado property at the time of the shooting.
According to a doorbell video obtained by REELZ’s On Patrol: Live, and since reviewed by RadarOnline.com, Castorena was recorded outside the Aurora home of the victims both before and after the murders took place on Sunday, October 30.
Reports claim the 21-year-old is suspected of breaking into the home and waiting for the family to return home from a party they were all attending earlier in the night.
When they eventually returned to the property, Castorena allegedly shot all four victims before fleeing from the scene on foot.
Even more startling is the fact that one witness claimed Castorena’s ex-girlfriend would have also been killed, but the suspect reportedly ran out of ammunition before he could pull the trigger on his last victim.
The suspect’s ex-girlfriend, her twin sister and the twins’ father also reportedly filed for orders of protection against Castorena in the days leading up to the murders.
Castorena is now wanted for at least four counts of first-degree murder and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
He is also described by Aurora police as being a Hispanic male, 21 years old, 5’ 4” in height, of slim build and has a lion tattoo inked into his neck.
On Patrol: Live instructs viewers to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers with any information on the whereabouts of Joseph Castorena at 1-720-913-STOP or 1-800-913-7867.
