Colorado Police Searching For 21-Year-Old Man Suspected Of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend's Twin Sister

Colorado police are reportedly searching for a man suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister and three others last weekend, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The suspect, since identified as 21-year-old Joseph Castorena, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister, 22-year-old Maria Anita Serrano, her husband, 20-year-old Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, the twins’ father, 51-year-old Jesus Serrano, and another male who happened to be living in a rented RV on the family’s Aurora, Colorado property at the time of the shooting.