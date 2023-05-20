Cocaine Dealer Let Out of Prison Early by President Barack Obama Likely to Head Back After Allegedly Shooting a Woman in Chicago

54-year-old Alton Mills was initially sent to prison in 1993 on federal conspiracy charges as part of a crack cocaine ring. He also had two previous convictions of less than five grams of crack cocaine which led to prosecutors filing a sentence enhancement. The judge ended up sentencing Mills to life in prison without parole.

The former President cut his sentence short in 2015 after the convicted felon served 22 years behind bars. Still, eight years later, Mills faces another potential life sentence after an expressway shooting early on Sunday morning.