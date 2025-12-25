EXCLUSIVE: The Huge Royalties Raked in By Chris Rea's 'Driving Home for Christmas' Revealed After Iconic Songwriter's Death

The Middlesbrough-born songwriter, who died in hospital on Monday, December 22 aged 74 after a short illness, wrote the song in 1978 while stranded without money, transport, or professional security.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Chris Rea quietly earned an estimated $265,000 a year from "Driving Home for Christmas," the accidental festive anthem that became a cornerstone of his fortune and a defining part of his legacy following his death after a short illness.

At the time, Rea had been dropped by his manager, was nearing the end of his record contract, and had just $280 to his name.

Banned from driving, he relied on his future wife Joan Rea to make the long drive from Teesside to Abbey Road studios in London to collect him days before Christmas.

The journey back north, slowed by snow and traffic, inspired lyrics that would later become one of Britain's most-played holiday songs.

Rea recounted the moment in a 2016 interview. He said: "Whenever the street lights shone inside the car, I started writing down lyrics."

The trip took six hours, ending at 3am, when a single letter on the doormat changed his fortunes.

"So there was a cheque for £15,000," Rea said. "We went from being down to our last £220 to being able to buy a house."

The payment, worth about $19,000, came from a US performing rights organization after his song "Fool (If You Think It's Over)" became a hit stateside.