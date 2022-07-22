Ohio Suspect Arrested For Raping 1-Year-Old Baby After Disturbing Video Found On His Phone, Police Say

On July 20, Milford Eagle III, 27, was booked into the Washington County jail for the felony first-degree rape of a 1-year-old child, according to police.

Detectives first began investigating Eagle after the Internet Crimes Against Children contacted police in Belpre on July 14 and alerted them to Eagle possibly “possessing, manufacturing, and/or distributing child pornography,” police said in a statement, claiming the image or video file “of child pornography showed an infant child being raped by an adult male.”