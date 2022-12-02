Your tip
Man Stabbed Wife, Two Kids, Relative To Death Then Took His Own Life: Reports

lake county sheriffs office
Source: Unsplash; Lake County Sheriff's Office
By:

Dec. 2 2022, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

A man stabbed his wife, two children and a relative to death inside a Chicago area home then took his own life, Radar has learned.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 30, police in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, responded to a home for a welfare check, according to the Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

Officers arrived but could not speak to anyone inside the home. Authorities forced their way inside to check on the people’s condition. Inside, police found five dead victims.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified the five as Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; and Amilia Kisliak, 4.

Andrei and Vera were the parents of the two children. Media reports indicated that Andrei was the killer.

His death was considered a suicide and the other victims were stabbed to death, according to the Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

Investigators have not said what led to the alleged killings.

A family pet was also found dead in the home.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Buffalo Grove Police Department along with the entire Village board and staff, our sincerest and heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims of this tragic incident. Today is a very sad day for our community as we continue to process this unthinkable event,” Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds said, according to the outlet.

According to CBS News, Andrei was recently told to stay away from the home due to alleged domestic battery. The house had also been in foreclosure.

