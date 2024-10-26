Chef Akira Yoshida on the Traditional Japanese Omakase Sushi Experience

In Japanese, "Omakase" means "I leave it up to you." It is most commonly used in Japanese restaurants when the customer leaves it up to the chef to select and serve seasonal specialties.

From a young age, the kitchen was his playground and his proving ground. Being the son of a restaurateur, Yoshida was determined not just to meet the expectations set by his father but to exceed them. As a teenager in high school, he learned about a long-established sushi restaurant called Sukiyabashi Jiro on television. Only VIPs were allowed in at this establishment. However, it was not just the high-profile visitors who attracted Yoshida. While watching the program, he says he was so impressed by the chef's passion for cooking and his way of life that he wanted to become a sushi chef.

However, Yoshida states that working in a sushi restaurant is tough. It takes about 5 to 6 years of training to serve customers in a sushi bar, which shows how diligent one must be when working with this cuisine. Remarkably, Yoshida defied this expectation—serving customers at a sushi bar within just one year. His quick learning ability set him apart early in his career, leading to him being recognized as the first in his company to win the prestigious MVP award two years in a row.