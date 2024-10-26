Chef Akira Yoshida on the Traditional Japanese Omakase Sushi Experience
In Japanese, "Omakase" means "I leave it up to you." It is most commonly used in Japanese restaurants when the customer leaves it up to the chef to select and serve seasonal specialties.
At Omakase Sakurako in the heart of the Little Tokyo neighborhood of Los Angeles, Chef Akira Yoshida takes the helm of the sushi counter with a quiet, steady hand, offering diners more than just a meal.
Chef Yoshida's Culinary Journey
From a young age, the kitchen was his playground and his proving ground. Being the son of a restaurateur, Yoshida was determined not just to meet the expectations set by his father but to exceed them. As a teenager in high school, he learned about a long-established sushi restaurant called Sukiyabashi Jiro on television. Only VIPs were allowed in at this establishment. However, it was not just the high-profile visitors who attracted Yoshida. While watching the program, he says he was so impressed by the chef's passion for cooking and his way of life that he wanted to become a sushi chef.
However, Yoshida states that working in a sushi restaurant is tough. It takes about 5 to 6 years of training to serve customers in a sushi bar, which shows how diligent one must be when working with this cuisine. Remarkably, Yoshida defied this expectation—serving customers at a sushi bar within just one year. His quick learning ability set him apart early in his career, leading to him being recognized as the first in his company to win the prestigious MVP award two years in a row.
Challenges in Managing a Restaurant
Yoshida says that the primary difference in the taste of sushi is based on the location at which it is served. On one hand, a Japanese audience may expect one sort of taste, while an American audience may anticipate another. This, Yoshida says, challenges him and other chefs to keep on top of culinary trends that surround sushi. As a result, the Omakase experience can vary from each person to the location it is located within.
Training and the skills required to become a sushi chef are other barriers that often prevent people from continuing their culinary education once they start. Many who venture into the field quit after one or two years, but Yoshida's exceptional drive and dedication allowed him to not only persevere but excel.
The Future of Omakase in LA
Chef Akira Yoshida is shaping the future of omakase dining in Los Angeles. By staying true to the foundational elements of Japanese cuisine while pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved through creative innovation, he has crafted a unique culinary experience. His thoughtful approach to omakase is more than a meal—it is a journey that reflects his personal growth and his deep respect for the art of sushi.
For Yoshida, it is not just about delivering an extraordinary dining experience but also about pushing himself to innovate, honoring the essence of Japanese culinary art in the process.