From Living Through Traumatic Teenage Years To Becoming A Celebrated Instagram Influencer, Chanelle Greene Speaks On Turning Her Life Around

After all, what was there to indicate that fate was on her side? Nothing seemed to be working out for her from the very beginning. Nothing made logical sense.

By her admission, Chanelle says she had been a naïve and confused teenager without guidance. It became difficult for her to know how to make healthy decisions in her life.

When she lost her father to cancer at age 11, her role model at the time, Chanelle’s world, turned upside down. At age fifteen, she started using alcohol as a crutch to help her cope with the emotional pain. From then on, she continued adopting unhealthy coping methods, being that she was never taught anything different.