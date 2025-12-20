EXCLUSIVE: Queen of Kink! How Camilla Got Through Life-Threatening Illness Thanks to One VERY Raunchy TV Show
Dec. 20 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla used a sexually charged television drama helped her recover from a serious bout of pneumonia, offering a rare glimpse of what palace insiders tell RadarOnline.com is her secret "saucy" sense of humor and appetite for escapist fun.
Camilla, 78, opened up about her love of the saucy show while visiting the Bristol set of Rivals, the Disney+ adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's sex-packed bestselling novel, which is currently filming its second season.
A Royal Visit With Personal Meaning
The Queen attended the set on Monday, December 15, to pay tribute to Cooper, who died earlier this year, and to meet cast members including Alex Hassell, Victoria Smurfit and David Tennant.
During her visit, Camilla spoke candidly about watching the show while ill late last year.
Binge-Watching Through Illness
"I remember watching it last year when I was ill – I had pneumonia," the Queen said.
"I promise you, I binge-watched it and felt much better afterwards. I'm looking forward to this one coming out."
Camilla was forced to withdraw from part of the Qatari state visit in December 2024 after being diagnosed with pneumonia.
A Lifelong Love of Risque Storytelling
The Queen's enthusiasm for Rivals and Cooper's work was evident throughout the visit.
She told the cast the author had been "a big part of my life for such a long time" and added she was "sure she's here today," referring to Cooper's presence being felt on set.
Camilla was a longtime friend of the novelist and issued a personal written tribute when Cooper died, ending with the line: "May her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs."
Asked by Hassell whether she had a favorite Cooper novel, Camilla replied: "Of course, I did. I've read them all." When Smurfit jokingly asked whether the Queen had "fact-checked them for just how delicious the men were and all the horses," Camilla said: "No" –– before adding: "Interesting memories… but I galloped through them."
The Queen's Saucy Sense of Humor
She continued: "It's just good fun. And I think nowadays people need some good fun. People want to be lifted, don't they? And just be able to have a good laugh."
The Queen also joked with Hassell about his casting as Rupert Campbell-Black, telling him it was "so funny seeing you dark because you always imagine Rupert as blond."
Hassell responded: "Some people were up in arms but tough, it is what it is." He added: "Jilly was alright with it. I think she looked me over a few times and gave her approval."
Hassell also recalled Cooper's blunt encouragement, saying: "She would tell all the men that they were 'sex' every time she met them. Which is what we were screaming out for."
When Camilla asked whether producers had tried to dye his hair, Hassell said: "Well, it is dyed, I'm much greyer than this really. But never blond." "She boosted your confidence," the Queen remarked. "Exactly," Hassell replied.
Greeting the cast on the O'Hara family kitchen set, Camilla said: "Hello! How nice to see you. I've watched you all. It looks really fun."
Hassell told her: "It's really good fun and actually we all get on very well, which makes all the saucy stuff not too awkward." When he joked the cast struggled not to laugh during intimate scenes, Camilla replied: "Oh yes."
One senior royal source said Camilla's openness reflected a side of her often overlooked, saying: "She has always enjoyed risqué humor and earthy storytelling – it's part of what makes her so relatable."
Another palace insider added: "People are sometimes surprised, but Camilla has a very saucy side and a genuine love of fun."