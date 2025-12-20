EXCLUSIVE: Queen of Kink! How Camilla Got Through Life-Threatening Illness Thanks to One VERY Raunchy TV Show

Queen Camilla used a sexually charged television drama helped her recover from a serious bout of pneumonia, offering a rare glimpse of what palace insiders tell RadarOnline.com is her secret "saucy" sense of humor and appetite for escapist fun. Camilla, 78, opened up about her love of the saucy show while visiting the Bristol set of Rivals, the Disney+ adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's sex-packed bestselling novel, which is currently filming its second season.

A Royal Visit With Personal Meaning

Source: MEGA Camilla revealed she binge-watched saucy drama Rivals while recovering from pneumonia.

The Queen attended the set on Monday, December 15, to pay tribute to Cooper, who died earlier this year, and to meet cast members including Alex Hassell, Victoria Smurfit and David Tennant. During her visit, Camilla spoke candidly about watching the show while ill late last year.

Binge-Watching Through Illness

Source: MEGA Camilla told cast members the show lifted her spirits during her illness.

"I remember watching it last year when I was ill – I had pneumonia," the Queen said. "I promise you, I binge-watched it and felt much better afterwards. I'm looking forward to this one coming out." Camilla was forced to withdraw from part of the Qatari state visit in December 2024 after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

A Lifelong Love of Risque Storytelling

Source: MEGA The Queen joked with Alex Hassell about his casting as Rupert Campbell-Black.

The Queen's enthusiasm for Rivals and Cooper's work was evident throughout the visit. She told the cast the author had been "a big part of my life for such a long time" and added she was "sure she's here today," referring to Cooper's presence being felt on set. Camilla was a longtime friend of the novelist and issued a personal written tribute when Cooper died, ending with the line: "May her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs." Asked by Hassell whether she had a favorite Cooper novel, Camilla replied: "Of course, I did. I've read them all." When Smurfit jokingly asked whether the Queen had "fact-checked them for just how delicious the men were and all the horses," Camilla said: "No" –– before adding: "Interesting memories… but I galloped through them."

The Queen's Saucy Sense of Humor

Source: MEGA The Queen paid tribute to author Cooper as a longtime friend and inspiration.