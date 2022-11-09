Cameron Diaz & Jamie Foxx's Film Drama — Stream The Actress' Top 5 Movies Now

Hollywood is full of unlikely friendships and connections, like Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx. Diaz last appeared on film for the 2014 remake of Annie, which also starred Foxx. Since the movie's release, Foxx has reportedly encouraged Diaz to get back into the industry, convincing the There's Something About Mary actress to co-star alongside him for the upcoming Netflix action film, Back In Action. \n\nAs many predict the action movie to flop, Diaz's friends are concerned the relationship with Foxx could plummet her career. \n\nRadarOnline.com has rounded up some of Diaz's best works for you to stream, just in case the Netflix film derails her comeback. These movies could be the actress' saving grace.Cameron Diaz Best Movies To Stream NowScroll to see what Cameron Diaz movies you can stream right now.The Holiday retails for $3.99/HD Rent or $12.99/HD Buy at amazon.com. \n\nGet ready for the upcoming holidays with a classic Nancy Meyers rom-com, The Holiday. The star-studded cast includes Diaz, as well as Jude Law and Kate Winslet. Winslet and Diaz, who live on opposite sides of the world, swap lives for Christmas after both women have found themselves unhappy and in a rut with life. The switch leads to a romantic tale that still stands the cinematic test of time after its 2006 release.There's Something About Mary retails for $3.99/HD Rent or $14.99/HD Buy at amazon.com.\n\nThrow it back to Diaz's early days in film with the 1998 cult-classic flick, There's Something About Mary. Directed by Peter and Bobby Farrelly, Diaz stars alongside Ben Stiller in the quirky comedy about a Wall Street broker who takes a chance on his high school crush, played by Diaz.The Sweetest Thing retails for $3.99/HD Rent or $12.99/HD Buy at amazon.com. \n\nIn Roger Krumble's The Sweetest Thing, Diaz stars alongside Christina Applegate and Selma Blair in the raunchy comedy that follows the tale of three girlfriends who attempt to date the opposite sex. Trying to educate themselves on the proper etiquette of wooing men, The Sweetest Thing features scenes that are still talked about in today's pop culture, as the actresses were given on-screen freedom to express their sexuality which was still considered promiscuous for its 2002 release.The Other Woman retails for $3.99/HD Rent or $14.99/HD Buy at amazon.com.\n\nThe 2014 film, The Other Woman is a more recent blockbuster hit under Diaz's acting belt but worth the watch. Co-starring Leslie Mann and Kate Upton, the three women discover they're all involved with the same man. Banding together, they decide to form a plan to teach him a lesson. Directed by Nick Cassavetes, this is a must-watch for comedy fans.Charlie's Angels (2000) retails for $3.99/HD Rent or $12.99/HD Buy at amazon.com.\n\nOne of Diaz's biggest hits was the 2000 rendition of the classic female trio, Charlie's Angels. Directed by McG and starring Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, the crime-fighting gang attempt to take down a criminal mastermind through a series of tricks, disguises, and even martial arts. The action/comedy/adventure film is classic for any Diaz fan.