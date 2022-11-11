Your tip
A California Woman Was Reportedly Jealous Of Her Sister. That's Why She Gunned Her And Her Baby Down, Police Say.

Source: Fresno police; MEGA

Yarelly Solorio (top) and Martin Arroyo-Morales.

Nov. 11 2022, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

A California woman is accused of gunning down her teenage sister and newborn niece, Radar has learned.

Fresno police announced that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, was arrested in connection to the deaths of her sister, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her 3-week-old niece, Celine. According to police, Yarelly Solorio-Rivera's boyfriend, Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, was also arrested in connection to the deaths.

“We can now say with complete certainty that we have those responsible for this homicide in custody,” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said. Police say they believe the motive for the killing was jealousy and sibling rivalry.

According to police, at approximately 7:20 p.m. Sept. 24, the mother and daughter were found dead from being shot inside their bedroom. Family members reported hearing gunshots inside of a home near Fruit and Church Avenues.

On scene, police found that an unidentified suspect had gunned down Yanelly while she was in bed with Celine. The suspect then left the home, police say. Police were having trouble positively identifying a suspect or suspects but believed Yarelly and Morales may have been involved.

On Nov. 3, police put up a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Then, three days later, police shared video showing someone they believed to be a suspect walking near the home. Soon, they identified Morales as the man in the video.

“That is when the lies, the deception, and evil intentions surrounding this case began to unravel,” Balderrama said. Once interviewed, the couple admitted to doing the crimes. “The last few days, they were detained,” Balderrama told KTLA. “They were interviewed by homicide detectives, and at which time they confessed to the crime, and led detectives to the whereabouts of the murder weapon.”

Police retrieved a 9-mm Smith and Wesson gun that was reportedly used in the shooting, though they didn't say who they believe pulled the trigger.

“There’s nothing that tugs at the hearts and souls of people who wear badges than the death of young people. But when there’s babies involved, it hits nerves and those of us involved in this business. We don’t sleep. We don’t rest,” Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said.

