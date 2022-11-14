Remains Of Missing California Mom Found In Valley, Ex-Husband Booked Into Jail On Murder Charge

The victim’s mother, Robyn Castillo, recently spoke with ABC News about the case and said she spoke to the suspect as the search was ongoing.

"He had my grandchildren, I had texted him to ask how he was doing," she told the outlet. "He offered to video chat so I could see the boys. I got to see my grandsons and speak to them and he expressed his concern and I just told him we're doing everything we can ... he said he was very sorry and hoped that she was okay. It seemed like a very normal conversation."