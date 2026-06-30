California Couple Watch Man Mauled to Death by Crocodile at Beach After Trying to Save His Life From Attack — 'I Am Consumed With Grief and Anger'
June 30 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
A 28-year-old man, Irving, was killed by a crocodile near a Mexican resort as a California couple attempted to save his life.
The terrifying attack occurred on Friday, June 26, at Marina Vallarta Beach near the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa. Jamie Yetter and her fiancé, Chris Bury, reportedly witnessed the man seemingly in need of help while they were heading for a swim, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tourist Mauled by Crocodile on Mexican Beach
Yetter told NBCLA, "We just finished an evening walk … and we jumped in the pool, and from the pool we heard screaming down at the beach. Chris and I are strong swimmers; we're from Southern California (and) … so we jumped out the pool to see what was going on."
At first, the couple thought someone was stuck in a rip current, so they jumped in a kayak to go help.
Bury added, "There were no oars; there was really nothing at the beach at all that helped. We were just kind of scrambling, trying to do what we could (and then) he got pulled under."
Further, Yetter told ABC7 the crocodile's "head was as long as my torso, his tail thicker than my legs." She added, "The crocodile had him by the thigh."
By the time the pair were able to reach him, the man was already pulled under. The water was too murky to see downward.
"By the time I got to him, it was unfortunately too late," Bury added. "It's pretty traumatizing."
Yetter said she is "consumed with grief and anger."
Vacation Resort Speaks Out After Horrific Attack
Irving's remains were collected about twelve hours later from the water. He was reportedly in Puerto Vallarta on vacation with friends.
Authorities implored the public to be mindful of posted signs. The beach had posted warning messages for jellyfish, crocodiles, and stingrays.
The resort told ABC in a statement, "The safety and security of our guests and associates are our top priority. At the Marriott Puerto Vallarta, we have appropriate signage, as well as night patrolling and red flags to indicate caution in the area, and all were and are properly in place."
They further said they review "plans and procedures often," adding they work "with the appropriate authorities on an ongoing basis and our staff is trained in how to respond to safety matters appropriately."
The resort concluded, "We extend our thoughts to the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time and are providing appropriate support in line with our policies."
American Crocodiles Prone to Attacks
It's unclear what type of crocodile was responsible for the incident. However, the American crocodile is notably responsible for a handful of incidents in recent years in the region.
According to CrocAttack, "The American crocodile is responsible for the fourth highest numbers of attacks on humans of any crocodilian species and the highest in the New World. However, there is a massive drop-off in the numbers of attacks between the third highest (mugger crocodile) and the American crocodile, which is only responsible for between 1-6 human deaths annually.
"In individual years, the American alligator, black caiman or Morelet's crocodile may exceed it in the number of fatal attacks, but for the past decade the American crocodile has exceeded all other New World species."
Attacks Increase as Habitat Destroyed
Puerto Vallarta reportedly experienced an increase in crocodile sightings as their habitat has been lost due to new construction.
Rafael García de Quevedo, head of biological sciences at the University of Guadalajara’s University Coastal Center (CUC) in Puerto Vallarta, told EcoAmericas, "People insist on fishing or swimming even if there are warning signs. This has literally provoked attacks, regrettably."