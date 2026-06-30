California Couple Watch Man Mauled to Death by Crocodile at Beach After Trying to Save His Life From Attack — 'I Am Consumed With Grief and Anger'

Yetter told NBCLA, "We just finished an evening walk … and we jumped in the pool, and from the pool we heard screaming down at the beach. Chris and I are strong swimmers; we're from Southern California (and) … so we jumped out the pool to see what was going on."

At first, the couple thought someone was stuck in a rip current, so they jumped in a kayak to go help.

Bury added, "There were no oars; there was really nothing at the beach at all that helped. We were just kind of scrambling, trying to do what we could (and then) he got pulled under."

Further, Yetter told ABC7 the crocodile's "head was as long as my torso, his tail thicker than my legs." She added, "The crocodile had him by the thigh."

By the time the pair were able to reach him, the man was already pulled under. The water was too murky to see downward.

"By the time I got to him, it was unfortunately too late," Bury added. "It's pretty traumatizing."

Yetter said she is "consumed with grief and anger."