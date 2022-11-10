California Church Leader And Her Parents Charged In Connection To 11-Year-Old's Death
Three people were arrested in connection to a child abuse case that left an 11-year-old girl dead, Radar has learned.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Leticia McCormack, 49, Adella Tom, 70, and Stanely Tom, 75, in connection to the death of Arabella McCormack. Leticia McCormack is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of torture and one count of willful and cruelty to a child, Adella Tom is charged with threee counts of torture and one count of willful cruelty of a child, and Stanley Tom was charged with three counts of murder, three counts of torture and willfill cruelty to a child.
According to police, Adella and Stanely Tom are Leticia McCormack's parents and Arabella McCormack's grandparents.
On Aug. 30, deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Offie responded to a call of a child in distress in a home in the 3300 block of Lakeview Drive in Spring Valley, California. Arabella McCormack was found with signs of child abuse and rushed to the hospital, where her health declined and she died, police say.
Police then contacted Arabella's father, Brian McCormack, near the family's home, where he committed suicide in their presence. According to authorities, Arabella had two sisters who are 6 and 7 years old. They were both put in the care of a foster family.
According to USA Today, Leticia McCormack is a lead at Rock Church in San Diego, which was founded by former NFL player Miles McPherson. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Arabella was covered in bruises and had signs of "severe levels of malnourishment."
"The safety of our children is of paramount importance to the Sheriff's Department. We respond to all reports alleging child abuse and neglect. Conducting an accurate investigation is a long and tedious process. Gathering evidence and conducting interviews must be done methodically while protecting the children and preserving the rights of parents and family members," the San Diego County Sheriff's Office stated.