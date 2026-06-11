EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn Jenner's Close Pal Dead at 78 — Inside The Chilling Investigation as Authorities Work to Determine Cause

According to records reviewed by Radar, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has classified Hasley's case as pending, with no final ruling released on what led to his death.

Hasley, a respected author and longtime screenwriting instructor with UCLA Extension, was found dead near Runyon Canyon on June 6. He was perhaps best known to many for co-authoring Finding the Champion Within alongside Jenner, forging a friendship that stretched beyond the page.

Known for helping tell the stories of others, Hasley’s own final chapter remains unwritten as officials continue piecing together the circumstances surrounding his death.