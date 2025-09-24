Building Traders Through Mindset and Mentorship

Sometimes, all one needs is a mentor, a guide, an instructor, or a teacher who can lead one to their desired growth and success in life. When it comes to the world of trading, people often have stereotypes and stigmas attached to the industry; however, Sobhan Samadi aims to shift the narrative, encouraging people to view trading through the lens of mindset and discipline. Originally from Turkey, Sobhan Samadi built his career by immersing himself in the trading world, learning, unlearning, and then relearning concepts and executing them at the right time and in the right place to become the trusted and reliable mentor he is today.

Sobhan Samadi has today become a prominent figure in the industry, thanks not only to the knowledge and insights he shares with others but also for being among the few in Iran to consistently host live trading sessions. From a young age, he began working to fund his passion for trading. From working in coffee shops and selling second-hand books to now making waves in financial markets, he has come a long way and still believes there is so much more to do yet. Overcoming hurdles and challenges, he has turned them into a source of strength. Now, he is on a mission to help others grow alongside him and benefit from the lessons he has learned.

His journey into trading began with his father’s bankruptcy. This financial need sparked a fire within him to achieve financial independence. Through trial and error, he discovered the world of financial markets and fell in love with it. “I genuinely love this market. It challenges me, excites me, and drives me,” says the driven and determined trading professional and mentor. The kind of trading expertise he has gained thus far in his career, after learning from his mistakes and making relentless efforts to learn new concepts for trading, has led him to want to share that knowledge with others and create a unique impact, which he has already had on the trading community in Turkey.