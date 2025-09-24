Building Traders Through Mindset and Mentorship
This mentor and author built a loyal community around mindset and also hosts live sessions, helping others leap to success.
Sometimes, all one needs is a mentor, a guide, an instructor, or a teacher who can lead one to their desired growth and success in life. When it comes to the world of trading, people often have stereotypes and stigmas attached to the industry; however, Sobhan Samadi aims to shift the narrative, encouraging people to view trading through the lens of mindset and discipline. Originally from Turkey, Sobhan Samadi built his career by immersing himself in the trading world, learning, unlearning, and then relearning concepts and executing them at the right time and in the right place to become the trusted and reliable mentor he is today.
Sobhan Samadi has today become a prominent figure in the industry, thanks not only to the knowledge and insights he shares with others but also for being among the few in Iran to consistently host live trading sessions. From a young age, he began working to fund his passion for trading. From working in coffee shops and selling second-hand books to now making waves in financial markets, he has come a long way and still believes there is so much more to do yet. Overcoming hurdles and challenges, he has turned them into a source of strength. Now, he is on a mission to help others grow alongside him and benefit from the lessons he has learned.
His journey into trading began with his father’s bankruptcy. This financial need sparked a fire within him to achieve financial independence. Through trial and error, he discovered the world of financial markets and fell in love with it. “I genuinely love this market. It challenges me, excites me, and drives me,” says the driven and determined trading professional and mentor. The kind of trading expertise he has gained thus far in his career, after learning from his mistakes and making relentless efforts to learn new concepts for trading, has led him to want to share that knowledge with others and create a unique impact, which he has already had on the trading community in Turkey.
In addition to supporting the trading community, he has authored the book, The Wealthy Trader’s Mindset, which is one of the first books in Turkey to deeply explore the psychology behind trading success. He has personally funded and mentored talented traders. He hosts daily live trading sessions and has worked with a large number of students over the years.
For all these years, Sobhan has not just worked for survival or out of necessity to achieve financial freedom; he has worked to invest in his dream of helping others thrive in the financial markets. He first built himself into a trader and then went on to share his methods with a wide community of aspiring traders. The Wealthy Trader’s Mindset centers on the role of mindset, which Samadi views as a key influence on his approach to trading and career growth. The book has provided aspiring traders with a framework to approach markets with discipline, emotional control, and mental strength.
To actively share the next generation of traders, he has brought together participants from across the country, personally funding selected individuals and offering them mentorship opportunities. His transparency in his daily live trading sessions and training others through these sessions makes him stand out from the rest in the industry.
Sobhan Samadi has built a legacy of his own as a mentor, author, and active figure in Turkey’s financial markets.
