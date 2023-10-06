With a Little Help From Her ‘Brittany Magic’, Brittany O’Connor Has Helped Empower Students in the Dance Industry and Beyond

“Brittany Magic" is a term used to describe the revitalized power of Brittany' mentorship programs in the dance industry. As an accomplished artist and dance instructor, Brittany has been inspiring and guiding zealous dancers for years, helping them unlock their full potential and achieve success both on and off the stage.

Through her mentorship programs, Brittany instills confidence, trust, and belief in her students, helping them to understand their body mechanics and develop a deeper connection to rhythm, timing, and musicality. She helps them to see themselves in a new light, pushing them to reach beyond their perceived limits and embrace their full potential.

"I want to teach them to not only dance, but to feel empowered in their bodies and in their minds, so they can take on anything in the world with confidence and grace,” says Brittany.