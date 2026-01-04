'Breaking Amish' Star Jeremiah Raber Urgently Life-Flighted to Hospital After Terrifying Spike in Blood Sugar and Possible Liver Failure
Jan. 4 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Jeremiah Raber, best known for his time on TLC’s Breaking Amish and Return to Amish, was rushed to the hospital last week after suffering a frightening medical emergency.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the health scare was serious enough to require a helicopter transfer to a higher-level care facility.
Health Scare
On December 30, the 45-year-old reality TV personality took to TikTok from a hospital bed, sharing a selfie and warning followers that he was "waiting to be life flighted to another hospital".
He also shared that his blood sugar levels were at 993 and he was in "possible liver failure".
The reality star later posted photos of the helicopter as he was being transferred.
Positive Update
On January 3, Raber updated his fans with another message on TikTok.
"Huge thank you to all the people that have been praying for me. I truly appreciate it!!! I'm doing good and will be out tomorrow!" he shared.
Fans flooded the comments with excitement and well-wishes.
"Love and miss you, Jeremiah. Can't wait to see you back again! Your buddy Mike," someone wrote.
Another shared: "That's great news, Jeremiah!! Stay positive, let the haters hate and live your life to the fullest! Get some rest."
"Thank you Dear Jesus for looking out for Jeremiah. Take it easy, friend. You have a lot of people praying for continued healing," a fan commented.
More Health Scares
Raber's recent health crisis is not his first.
In April 2024, he was hospitalized for heart problems and diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening complication of diabetes that occurs when the body cannot produce enough insulin.
Time on Reality TV
Raber rose to prominence as one of the most memorable cast members of Breaking Amish when it debuted in 2012.
Later, he returned for the spin-off Return to Amish, where his rebellious persona made him a standout on the series.