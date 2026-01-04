Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Breaking Amish

'Breaking Amish' Star Jeremiah Raber Urgently Life-Flighted to Hospital After Terrifying Spike in Blood Sugar and Possible Liver Failure

split image of Jeremiah Raber and helicopter
Source: MEGA; @jeremiahraber0/TikTok

Breaking Amish Star Jeremiah Raber opened up about his recent health scare.

Profile Image

Jan. 4 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jeremiah Raber, best known for his time on TLC’s Breaking Amish and Return to Amish, was rushed to the hospital last week after suffering a frightening medical emergency.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the health scare was serious enough to require a helicopter transfer to a higher-level care facility.

Article continues below advertisement

Health Scare

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of 'Breaking Amish' Star Jeremiah Raber opened up about being life-flighted to a hospital.
Source: @jeremiahraber0/TikTok

'Breaking Amish' Star Jeremiah Raber opened up about being life-flighted to a hospital.

On December 30, the 45-year-old reality TV personality took to TikTok from a hospital bed, sharing a selfie and warning followers that he was "waiting to be life flighted to another hospital".

He also shared that his blood sugar levels were at 993 and he was in "possible liver failure".

The reality star later posted photos of the helicopter as he was being transferred.

Article continues below advertisement

Positive Update

Image of The reality star had high blood sugar and possible liver failure.
Source: @jeremiahraber0/TikTok

The reality star had high blood sugar and possible liver failure.

On January 3, Raber updated his fans with another message on TikTok.

"Huge thank you to all the people that have been praying for me. I truly appreciate it!!! I'm doing good and will be out tomorrow!" he shared.

Fans flooded the comments with excitement and well-wishes.

"Love and miss you, Jeremiah. Can't wait to see you back again! Your buddy Mike," someone wrote.

Another shared: "That's great news, Jeremiah!! Stay positive, let the haters hate and live your life to the fullest! Get some rest."

"Thank you Dear Jesus for looking out for Jeremiah. Take it easy, friend. You have a lot of people praying for continued healing," a fan commented.

Article continues below advertisement

More Health Scares

Image of He updated fans, sharing that he was in recovery.
Source: @jeremiahraber0/TikTok

He updated fans, sharing that he was in recovery.

Raber's recent health crisis is not his first.

In April 2024, he was hospitalized for heart problems and diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening complication of diabetes that occurs when the body cannot produce enough insulin.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Steven Lawrence

Ex-Disney Child Actor Accuses Universal Studios of Cover-Up and Retaliation After He Reported a 'Suspected Pedophile' at the Park

split image of North West and North West

12-Year-Old North West Debuts Jaw-Dropping Bridge Piercing and Flaunts Giant 106‑Carat Diamond Pendant in Viral TikToks

Time on Reality TV

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of Raber was a memorable cast members on 'Breaking Amish' when it debuted in 2012.
Source: MEGA

Raber was a memorable cast members on 'Breaking Amish' when it debuted in 2012.

Raber rose to prominence as one of the most memorable cast members of Breaking Amish when it debuted in 2012.

Later, he returned for the spin-off Return to Amish, where his rebellious persona made him a standout on the series.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.