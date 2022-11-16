Foster Parents Of 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Washing Machine Charged In Case: Reports
The foster parents of a 7-year-old Texas boy who was found dead inside a washing machine have been charged in connection to his death, Radar has learned.
Nearly four months after Troy Koehler's body was found inside a washing machine inside the home of Jermaine and Tiffany Thomas, the couple was charged in connection to the incident, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The adoptive parents' arrest were announced on Nov. 15 after what Sheriff Ed Gonzalez referred to as "an extensive investigation" into the boy's death. Jermaine Thomas was charged with capital murder, while Tiffany Thomas was charged with injury to a child by omission.
According to police, an autopsy found that Koehler had new and previous injuries. Koehler was declared a missing persons case on July 27, the same day the boy's body was found fully clothes in a top-load washing machine at the home, which is located in the 4400 block of Rosegate in Spring's Birnamwood subdivision.
Homicide officers interviewed the parents on July 27, which led to a thorough search of the home, where they eventually found Koehler's body in the washing machine located in the garage.
According to KTRK, Harris County Sheriff's Office officials did not provide further information aside from Koehler being found in the washing machine. "I don't have all those details," Gonazlez told the outlet when asked about what the boy's specific injuries were.
Texas Child Protective Services confirmed to KTRK that Koehler was a foster child. The agency also said the family had a history with it without providing further details.