Binance Setting the Stage for Financial Literacy and Equality in Crypto

Let's talk numbers. About 39% of crypto holders are women as of 2024. Not terrible, right? But dig deeper, and the picture changes fast. Only 6% of blockchain companies have female CEOs. Male founders outnumber women almost nine to one.

Money tells an even rougher story. Women working in Web3 make about 46% less than men. That's worse than traditional finance, where the gap sits at 39%. Venture funding? Over 90% goes to male-led teams. All-male founding teams raise nearly four times more cash than all-female ones. And when crypto media needs an expert quote, they pick women just 12.7% of the time.

But women aren't waiting for permission to succeed. Laura Shin built "Unchained" into one of crypto's most trusted podcasts. She breaks down complex topics without dumbing them down. Tavonia Evans created GUAP Coin to help Black communities—especially women—build real economic power. These aren't feel-good stories. They're proof that talent finds a way.