Beyond Souks and Sand Dunes: Discovering Morocco's Hidden Family Experiences

Most people have an image of Morocco, with regard to the country being portrayed as having spice markets and desert camps. These places are worth visiting, but for parents who venture out beyond these popular sites, there is more to Morocco than just what meets the eye. There are places such as peaceful valleys, seaside fishing villages, and mountaintop villages that will leave your children remembering the vacation for years to come. When planning a visit to such places, the best place to start would be with Morocco Tour packages.

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Small Villages That Rarely Make the Itinerary

The usual tourist route includes visits to Marrakech, Fes, and the large dunes around Merzouga. Not many tourists travel to the small Berber villages, nestled among the foothills of the Atlas Mountains. These places have a different pace of life, where children get to experience rural Moroccan culture firsthand. A brief stop here will be more memorable for a child than yet another hour in a bustling medina. Life in the Atlas Foothills Villages like Imlil and Ourika are just far enough away from Marrakech for a whole day trip, but not too far, for that matter. Kids can walk through walnut plantations, watch the locals baking bread in the clay ovens, and get a glimpse of traditional farming. Locals usually invite kids inside their houses for a cup of tea, making this brief visit unforgettable. The roads leading to these foothills go through narrow passages, so early departure ensures that young children will not take a nap while traveling by car. Waterfalls Away From the Crowds Ouzoud Falls attract some visitors, while some cascades close to the area in the Middle Atlas remain much quieter. Parents can take their children on a short trail and see Barbary macaque monkeys among the treetops, and they will feel comfortable relaxing by the water. The hike is suitable for children over six years old, except for the part near the falls, where the ground can get very slippery.

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Coastal Towns That Skip the Crowds

Most guidebooks mention Essaouira, and they’re right to do so, yet there are some other coastal cities further south that have the same tranquility minus the tour groups. This place is great for those who want a relaxed experience at the beach instead of an exhausting one. Oualidia and Its Lagoon The town of Oualidia is situated around a quiet lagoon where the sea is always calm despite rough weather out in the open ocean. Children are able to swim safely in the water, find shells, and watch local oyster fishermen harvest their daily catch. There are a few guesthouses in the area, which should be booked before the trip as they tend to be busy from April to June. Sidi Ifni's Sleepy Charm Even farther south lies Sidi Ifni with its Spanish colonial architecture and a fish market which opens at dawn. Not many tourists get as far down as this place, so the streets are always quiet even during high season. A walk on the beach lets children feel the atmosphere of a traditional Moroccan fishing village rather than a fancy spot catering to tourists. The place is not friendly to credit cards, so be sure to have some money with you.

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Food and Craft Experiences Kids Remember

Cooking lessons and craft workshops are quite common in many families' programs; however, there are a few specific classes which, unlike the ordinary tagine classes, will allow children to spend a lot of time using their hands: a cooking tour conducted by a local chef and a pottery or weaving workshop. A Morning at a Local Market With a Chef In contrast to those cooking classes which begin in a kitchen, some hosts organize cooking tours which start at a local souk. Children choose for themselves the vegetables and spices that they are going to use while cooking, and get to know the functions of different products. Such an approach helps to involve even very little kids in the process of cooking for a couple of hours and serves as a good interval between busy sightseeing days. Pottery and Weaving Workshops There are places like Safi and the village in the mountains called Ait Benhaddou that feature pottery workshops for kids who want to experience pottery making using the wheel. Some weaving workshops exist among families from the High Atlas, and in these workshops, children learn how to use a simple loom guided by their grandmothers. Such workshops are not expensive and offer children souvenirs made by themselves.

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Desert Experiences Beyond the Standard Camel Ride

Camel tours and camping near Merzouga are enjoyable for the right reasons, but for those who have done this or wish to spend a little more time with older children, there are two other choices that make for a varied experience: fossil hunting near Erfoud, and walking the palm groves of Skoura. Fossil Hunting Near Erfoud The area around Erfoud is located above old seabeds rich in fossils. Guided tours take families on digs in which children can excavate their own trilobite or ammonite remains in the rocks. In addition, families can see how the fossils are polished to make furniture such as tables or bowls in local workshops. Palm Groves and Oasis Walks The Skoura palm groves are not far away from the main desert roads. Families can take walks among the groves of trees, passing between old kasbahs and learning about how locals use the canal irrigation system, which goes back hundreds of years. The sun gets intense during the middle of the day in the desert, so a morning walk will keep children comfortable and leave some free time for the rest of the day.

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