Best Christmas-Themed Pokies: Most Festive Slots Online for 2026
Dec. 17 2025, Published 2:00 a.m. ET
How does enjoying the holidays with your betting wins sound? Sounds great, right? We know, and that’s why we came bearing the five best Christmas themed pokies AU for bonuses, real wins, and fast payouts.
The best pokie we found is at Wild Tokyo, but four others stood out for their festive vibe, promising real-money wins and quick payouts. Five festive pokies. One lucky you. Step in to pick the game you’ll play to win money to enjoy the holidays.
Best Christmas Themed Pokies in Australia for 2026
● Wild Tokyo: Best festive casino overall
● Casino Infinity: Unwrap up to 1M santa FS
● SkyCrown: Features 20+ X-mas surprises
● CrownGold: Win up to AU$8000 + 400 FS
● Mafia Casino: Offers Santa’s cash rush
Best Christmas Themed Pokies in AU Reviewed
Let’s unwrap what makes these casino sites where Australians must play this festive season for real money wins. But if you want the gist only, you can view the slides below.
1. Wild Tokyo - Best Festive Casino for Juicy Payouts
Wild Tokyo Casino is not even your typical Christmas themed pokies AU casino; this site went all out to give players the best festive experience. Their end-of-the-year unique games, like Santa’s Sphere: Hold the Spin, Xmas Crash, Jack Potter X-mas, holiday season Play’n GO, among others, and juicy bonuses, are almost a way of thanking bettors who played on their site all year round. But guess what? Everyone and anyone can enjoy these bonanzas.
Pokie Selection: 5/5
This casino is a standout choice for Christmas-themed pokies in Australia. The site offers a strong selection of festive slots, including Santa’s Sphere: Hold the Spin (RTP 97.5%), plus a huge holiday pokie library that’s great for switching between games in a single session. To play, choose your bet, spin the reels, and aim for Santa Sphere symbols to land.
For Santa’s Sphere, target the bonus gift round; picking well can boost multipliers and help you build bigger wins over multiple spins.
Promotions and Bonuses: 5/5
This year, Wild Tokyo is like the Santa version of a casino, bearing gifts in the form of bonuses and free spins. The Christmas promos are generous, starting with the main Christmas welcome deal, which gives you 270% up to AU $5,300 plus 700 free spins. There’s also a Xmas weekly bonus of 40% up to AU$300 + 50 FS, a weekend bonus of 60% up to AU$400, and a few extra Christmas spin offers running during the season.
If things don’t go your way, there’s another 20% cashback up to AU$500, which is a handy fallback.
Payment Options: 5/5
Players can deposit via Visa, Mastercard, e-wallets, and crypto, with payouts generally processed quickly.
2. Casino Infinity - Unwrap Up to 1M Santa Free Spins
Players called, and Casino Infinity answered with an end-of-the-year up to 1,000,000 Santa free spins to unwrap. Free spins, festive fun, daily wins, you name it, that’s what this site has in store for Australian players this festive season. With fun games like Gates of Olympus Xmas 1000, Diamond Explosion: Christmas Tango, Epic Fish Winter Cash, Santa the Slayer, and several others. These games are available alongside huge bonuses for you to play and win this holiday season.
Pokie Selection: 4.9/5
Casino Infinity’s honestly a sweet shout for Christmas-themed pokies in Australia because there’s plenty to dig into and the festive stuff doesn’t feel tacked on. Over 35 games are available on Casino Infinity for players to enjoy this holiday season, but a great one to jump on is Gates of Olympus Xmas 1000 (RTP 96.5%). To play, pick your stake, hit spin, and look for matching symbols and bonus triggers as they land across the reels.
Quick tip while you’re spinning: keep an eye on the symbol combos that set off bonus rounds. The free spins pop up pretty often, and if you catch them at the right time, they can really bump up your returns.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.9/5
If you’re playing over the holiday stretch, there’s a lot to look forward to. The headline promo is 1,000,000 Santa free spins to unwrap, which sets the festive tone straight away. Then it keeps rolling with 6 weeks of daily free spins, so you’re not just getting a one-and-done Christmas deal.
Payment Options: 4.8/5
Deposits and withdrawals are simple here too; you can use Visa or Mastercard, go with bank transfer, or stick with crypto like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether (USDT). Nice mix if you want either classic banking or faster crypto cashouts.
3. SkyCrown - Features 20+ Daily X-mas Surprises
SkyCrown came with something unique this year for players to enjoy during the holiday season: an advent calendar featuring daily surprises from the 1st of December to the 25th. That’s not all, there are other huge holiday bonuses available to enjoy on this site when you play games like Joker Coins X-mas, Merry Scary Christmas, Book of Christmas Eve, 12 Bets, and other fun games.
Pokie Selection: 4.8/5
This casino is a fun stop for festive spins, with 50+ Christmas and holiday-themed pokies waiting in the lobby, so you’ve got plenty to dip into without running out of seasonal vibes. The top pick here is Joker Coins Xmas (RTP 95.05%), a simple 3×3 pokie that’s great if you like simple gameplay but still want a strong RTP value. To play, open Joker Coins Xmas, choose your bet, hit spin, and look for matches on the 3×3 grid.
Best way to enjoy it? Keep your bets moderate to stretch your session; the high RTP and steady smaller wins can add up nicely over time.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.8/5
At SkyCrown, Christmas comes with something new to look forward to every day. The Advent Calendar is packed with 20+ daily surprises, so there’s always a reward waiting when you log in. On top of that, you’ve got a huge lineup of 50+ Christmas-themed games to keep the festive vibes going, plus an AU$4.5M prize pool booster for a real win-fest.
New here? You’ll kick things off with a generous welcome pack worth AU$8,000 plus 400 free spins.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
SkyCrown offers easy deposits via Visa/Mastercard/Maestro, Apple Pay, crypto (CoinsPaid), Jet Bank Transfer, CashtoCode vouchers, and MiFinity e-wallet. These are simple ranges, good for both fast and traditional payments.
4. CrownGold - Win Up to AU$8000 + 400 FS
CrownGold is a casino that puts the players first by offering several new holiday-themed play-to-win games. Festive fun pokies like Coin Storm X-mas, Candyman Santa, Santa Yetti, Sweet Royale X-mas, and many others are all available on the site. These festive games also come with a welcome package of AU$8000 + 400 free spins.
Pokie Selection: 4.7/5
Multiple holiday-themed pokies are available on this site, but for a simple and fun game, Coin Storm X-mas is a great pick: it’s a festive cluster-pay slot set around snowy, Christmas-style symbols (RTP 96%). To play, just choose your stake, spin, and watch for clusters to connect, then keep spinning to build momentum and aim for the Sleigh Bonus, which can unlock bigger prize drops.
Play patiently and rack up enough spins to trigger that bonus, because persistence often pays off in cluster games like this.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.8/5
As a site made for players who want more fun, more rewards, and less waiting around, you start strong with an AU$8,000 holiday welcome bonus plus 400 free spins, and when you’re ready to withdraw, the average cash-out lands in around 12 minutes.
There’s also a steady stream of holiday-themed pokies and brand-new play-to-win titles with promos running five days a week, so you’ve got multiple chances to win here.
Payment Options: 4.7/5
CrownGold’s multiple deposit options, including instant crypto payouts, make it an excellent choice for jackpot hunters.
5. Mafia Casino - Enjoy the Festive Santa’s Cash Rush
Mafia Casino offers solid holiday-themed games for players who like variety. Christmas pokies like Santa’s Christmas Bells, Kong Even Bigger Christmas, and Sweet Candy Christmas, among others. There’s also a chance to win up to AU$100,000 with Santa’s cash rush.
Pokie Selection: 4.6/5
Mafia Casino has a fun spread of Christmas pokies, and Santa’s Christmas Bells is a clear highlight with its snowy visuals, stacked wilds, and steady bonus triggers, making it a reliable festive pick for Aussie players (RTP: 96.52%). To play: spin to match symbols on paylines, look for stacked wilds, and bonus round triggers.
To get the most out of it, try to hit stacked wilds during bonuses and stick to moderate bets for longer play.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.5/5
Mafia Casino is going big for the holidays, starting with Santa’s Cash Rush, where you can chase up to AU$100,000 in festive prizes. There are over 70 holiday-themed pokies to spin through, and new players get a strong 250% welcome bonus up to AU$4,000 to kick things off. If you’re into ongoing perks, the accumulator boost can climb up to 100%, and live cashback is also there to soften the swings while you play.
Payment Options: 4.6/5
Mafia Casino offers flexible payment options, including Mastercard, Neosurf, Jeton, and MiFinity, plus Utorg options for PaySafeCard, Skrill, and Neteller. If you prefer crypto, you can use USDT on TRC20, ERC20, or BEP20 networks, with other major coins like BTC also supported.
>>Win the Santa’s cash rush up to AU$100,000 at Mafia Casino
How We Picked the Best Christmas Pokies in Australia for 2026
Choosing the top Christmas-themed pokies AU sites wasn’t only about festive looks. We reviewed the lineup for fun gameplay, strong rewards, and real holiday vibes, highlighting the best online casinos to play Christmas themed pokies in 2026.
Christmas Magic
The festive atmosphere of a pokie is key to enjoying holiday gameplay. We prioritised games with Christmas slot RTP that fully embrace the season with bright visuals, jingling soundtracks, snow effects, and themed symbols.
Bonuses
One of the most important factors was the availability of seasonal bonuses. Casinos like Wild Tokyo, Casino Infinity, and SkyCrown, offering casual Christmas pokies free spins, Christmas slot bonus multipliers, and themed promotions, earned higher marks.
Payouts
Reliable payouts are essential for a positive experience with Christmas slot pokies. We assessed how quickly winnings could be withdrawn and which banking methods were supported. Top casinos like SkyCrown and CrownGold impressed with fast bank transfers, e-wallets, and even cryptocurrency options.
Ease of Use
Even the most exciting festive pokies online can be frustrating if the casino platform is hard to navigate. We looked for clear menus, intuitive layouts, and easy access to Christmas themed online pokies, bonuses, and promotions.
A user-friendly interface allows players to quickly find their favourite holiday pokies Australia and focus on the fun of spinning rather than struggling with complicated navigation.
Mobile Friendliness
With mobile gaming growing rapidly, we made mobile compatibility a priority. All top picks were tested on iOS and Android devices to ensure smooth gameplay, high-quality graphics, and fully functional bonus features.
Pokies like Santa’s Sphere: Hold the Spin and Gates of Olympus Xmas 1000 perform flawlessly on mobile, letting players enjoy Christmas pokies Australia wherever they go.
Additional Considerations
We also evaluated licensing, security, and customer support. Only licensed, trustworthy online casinos made our list, ensuring that every spin on Christmas slot pokies is fair and every bonus is honoured. This gives players peace of mind as they enjoy holiday pokies in Australia and the best Xmas pokies of the season.
Best Xmas Pokies for 2026
Looking for the best Christmas themed pokies specifically? Here is a quick cheat sheet for the best online pokies this year.
|Slot Name
|RTP
|Best Feature
|Where to Play
|Santa’s Sphere: Hold the Spin
|97.5%
|High RTP & Simplicity
|Wild Tokyo
|Gates of Olympus Xmas 1000
|96.5%
|Interactive Bonus Round
|Casino Infinity
|Joker Coins Xmas
|95.05%
|7x Multipliers
|SkyCrown
|Coin Storm X-mas
|96%
|12 mins AVG cash out time
|CrownGold
|Santa’s Christmas Bells
|96.52%
|Cluster Pays & Respins
|Wild Tokyo
A Guide to Your Christmas-Themed Online Pokies
Want to make the most of your festive spins? This guide breaks down Christmas-themed online pokies, including free spins, paylines, RTP, and key bonus features. Are you new or leveling up? You’ll get practical tips to play Christmas pokies in Australia safely, smartly, and with extra holiday fun.
How Do I Find Online Christmas Pokies with Free Spins?
Finding online Christmas pokies with free spins has become easier with our detailed review. The recommended sites, like Wild Tokyo, offer seasonal promotions, including Christmas pokies free spins in December.
Which Christmas Pokies Have the Highest RTP?
Slots such as Santa’s Sphere: Hold the Spin (RTP 97.5%) and Gates of Olympus Xmas 1000 (RTP 96.5%) offer top Christmas pokies RTP Australia, giving reliable returns over many spins.
Can I Play the Best Christmas Themed Pokies AU for Free Before Betting Real Money?
Yes, you can play the best Christmas-themed pokies AU for free before betting real money.
Most legit online casinos, including Wild Tokyo and SkyCrown, allow demo play of online pokies so you can try them risk-free.
What Features Should I Look for in a Good Christmas Slot Pokie?
Prioritise free spins, stacked or expanding wilds, multipliers, bonus games, and festive visuals that enhance the experience.
How Many Paylines Do the Best Christmas Themed Pokies AU Usually Have?
Paylines range from as few as 5 to 243 ways to win, or even cluster-pay mechanics, but remember to always check the game info panel.
Can I Win Real Money Playing Christmas Themed Online Pokies?
Yes, you can win real money playing Christmas-themed online pokies. Betting real money on licensed casinos like Wild Tokyo, Casino Infinity, or SkyCrown allows you to win cash prizes, including progressive jackpots.
How To Sign Up to the Best Christmas Pokies in Australia
Signing up to play the best Christmas themed pokies AU is simple, and here is an easy guide using WildTokyo as an example:
Available Bonuses at the Best Christmas-Themed Pokies AU
The top Christmas pokies Australia casinos offer a variety of seasonal bonuses, from Christmas pokies free spins to surprise bonuses and Santa’s cash rush bonus. Here are some of the bonuses up for grab:
|Casino
|Bonus Type
|Description
|Pros
|Cons
|Where to Find the Best One
|WildTokyo
|Welcome Bonus
|Up to 700 Christmas FS
|Large bonus, festive free spins
|Divided over multiple deposits
|Wild Tokyo
|Casino Infinity
|Free Spins Offer
|Up to 1,000,000 FS to unwrap
|Huge free spins, holiday themed
|Limited time
|Casino Infinity
|SkyCrown
|Daily X-mas Surprises Bonus
|Over 20 daily surprises to unlock
|High RTP games included
|Offer valid for just 3 days
|SkyCrown
|Mafia Casino
|Santa’s Cash Rush Bonus
|Up to AU$100,000
|Frequent promotions
|Limited game selection
|Mafia Casino
Smart Tips for Holiday Spinning
Don't just spin blindly. Here is how to get the most out of your Christmas session at the best Christmas themed pokies AU sites.
Check the RTP: Holiday "reskins" (where developers just put a Santa hat on an old game) sometimes have lowered RTPs. Stick to games above 96% like Xmas Joker.
Hunt for the Calendar: Many Aussie casinos like SkyCrown run "Advent Calendar" promos in December. Log in daily to check for no-deposit spins or reload bonuses.
Try Demo Mode First: Before betting real cash on a high-volatility game like Santa’s Stack, play a few rounds for free at Wild Tokyo to understand how the cluster mechanics work.
Watch Your Bankroll: It’s easy to get carried away with the festive music and lights. Set a hard limit before you start so you don't spend your gift budget on the pokies.
Let the Christmas Themed Pokies Magic Unfold
The 2026 holiday season is the perfect time to spin the reels of the best Christmas themed pokies AU. With top sites like Wild Tokyo leading the way for festive slots variety, there’s something for every type of player, from free spins hunters to lovers of daily surprises.
Consider this your early gift from Santa: five top Christmas-themed pokies, ready to be played for real-money wins. All you need to do is pick where to play to win money to enjoy the holidays.
