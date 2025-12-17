Best Christmas-Themed Pokies: Most Festive Slots Online for 2026

Wild Tokyo Casino is not even your typical Christmas themed pokies AU casino; this site went all out to give players the best festive experience. Their end-of-the-year unique games, like Santa’s Sphere: Hold the Spin, Xmas Crash, Jack Potter X-mas, holiday season Play’n GO, among others, and juicy bonuses, are almost a way of thanking bettors who played on their site all year round. But guess what? Everyone and anyone can enjoy these bonanzas.

Pokie Selection: 5/5

This casino is a standout choice for Christmas-themed pokies in Australia. The site offers a strong selection of festive slots, including Santa’s Sphere: Hold the Spin (RTP 97.5%), plus a huge holiday pokie library that’s great for switching between games in a single session. To play, choose your bet, spin the reels, and aim for Santa Sphere symbols to land.

For Santa’s Sphere, target the bonus gift round; picking well can boost multipliers and help you build bigger wins over multiple spins.

Promotions and Bonuses: 5/5

This year, Wild Tokyo is like the Santa version of a casino, bearing gifts in the form of bonuses and free spins. The Christmas promos are generous, starting with the main Christmas welcome deal, which gives you 270% up to AU $5,300 plus 700 free spins. There’s also a Xmas weekly bonus of 40% up to AU$300 + 50 FS, a weekend bonus of 60% up to AU$400, and a few extra Christmas spin offers running during the season.

If things don’t go your way, there’s another 20% cashback up to AU$500, which is a handy fallback.

Payment Options: 5/5

Players can deposit via Visa, Mastercard, e-wallets, and crypto, with payouts generally processed quickly.

>>Win 270% up to AU$5300 + 700 FS at Wild Tokyo