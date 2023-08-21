Be Strong’s Fight to Save Lives
Born from the innate human desire to help one another, Be Strong emerged as a response to the distressing reality that today's students are the least hopeful they’ve been in history. This sobering fact has not gone unnoticed by Ashleigh Cromer, CEO of the national charity Be Strong. With rising levels of bullying, cyberbullying, and suicide among teenagers, as well as society being in a perpetual state of uncertainty, Be Strong is fighting to save lives.
Be Strong has since grown under Cromer’s leadership into a national charity with a footprint in all 50 states and half the counties in the US. After losing family and friends to suicide, Cromer left her promising corporate career to fight for people’s lives. Having helped over 5 million people in 7+ years, Be Strong is a validation that we can all make a difference.'
With a background in entertainment and marketing, Cromer brought her business expertise to develop a brand that resonates with students, teachers, guardians, and partners. Her journey with Be Strong resulted in extraordinary milestones, such as the Community Organization of the Year for Broward County Schools and assistance to over 10,000 people in crisis through the free and anonymous Be Strong App this year alone.
Cromer's wisdom, "People helping people is way more impactful and the most effective intervention. We do not need to be experts. We need to be intentional with our relationships and be armed with the right help."
Her generosity and vision have set the stage for a more compassionate society. Her dream? To equip every single person with a cell phone with The Be Strong App, allowing them to navigate life's tough times.
Understanding that no cause can succeed without community support, Be Strong is hosting a Back to School $50,000 match fundraiser. It offers an incredible opportunity for anyone willing to assist. Any funds raised will be doubled until the end of August 2023.
However, despite the remarkable success, the journey had its challenges. There is a constant need for help matched by an ever-growing number of young lives without hope—the struggles with fundraising since the pandemic added to the burden. Yet, Cromer has persevered, driven by passion, determination, and a will of iron.
Cromer's vision for the future is clear: "Be Strong has aggressive goals and a vision of a stronger society and future! Over the next five years, we aim to have student volunteers and peer groups in every middle and high school in the US."
Be Strong's fight is not one organization's battle. It is the fight of society at large. It's a call to arms for everyone to recognize their potential to be a safe space, to be generous, and to take action in their communities.
Cromer shares, "What keeps me up at night are the young people that have lost hope and believe that life isn't worth living and don't know that Be Strong is here for them. It's heartbreaking and polarizing to know that we have children as young as 7 years old dying by suicide."
Join Be Strong in their fight to save lives: every dollar and every action counts. Make your donation today at Be Strong's Donation Page, and be a part of this transformative journey.