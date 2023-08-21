Be Strong’s Fight to Save Lives

Born from the innate human desire to help one another, Be Strong emerged as a response to the distressing reality that today's students are the least hopeful they’ve been in history. This sobering fact has not gone unnoticed by Ashleigh Cromer , CEO of the national charity Be Strong. With rising levels of bullying, cyberbullying, and suicide among teenagers, as well as society being in a perpetual state of uncertainty, Be Strong is fighting to save lives.

Be Strong has since grown under Cromer’s leadership into a national charity with a footprint in all 50 states and half the counties in the US. After losing family and friends to suicide, Cromer left her promising corporate career to fight for people’s lives. Having helped over 5 million people in 7+ years, Be Strong is a validation that we can all make a difference.'

With a background in entertainment and marketing, Cromer brought her business expertise to develop a brand that resonates with students, teachers, guardians, and partners. Her journey with Be Strong resulted in extraordinary milestones, such as the Community Organization of the Year for Broward County Schools and assistance to over 10,000 people in crisis through the free and anonymous Be Strong App this year alone.