EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand, 84, Sparks Huge Worries for Her Mental and Physical Wellbeing as She Blasts Hollywood Machine 'From Her Sick Bed'

Streisand instead appeared via video message as festival organizers honored her alongside filmmaker Peter Jackson and actor John Travolta during the 79th edition of the festival.

Her appearance came just months after Streisand returned to the Oscars stage to perform The Way We Were in tribute to her late co-star Robert Redford.

A source close to the festival told us: "Barbra sounded reflective and emotional in her video address. But people around her are worried because she appeared exhausted and deeply affected when talking about the struggles she endured in Hollywood. It felt less like a victory lap and more like someone confronting the toll that career took on her, and it seemed as if she basically filmed this video from her sick bed."