Bama Heads to SC: Why This No. 4 Ranking is on Red Alert

The Alabama Crimson Tide is rolling. After dismantling Tennessee in a 37-20 statement win, Kalen DeBoer’s team sits at 6-1 and holds the No. 4 spot in the AP and Coaches Polls. This team has ripped off six straight victories, four against ranked SEC opponents. Now, they face a 3-4 South Carolina team in what looks like an easy road win. But this game is anything but easy. It is the final audition before the first College Football Playoff rankings drop. The college football odds week 10 reflect this, listing Alabama as a huge 13.5-point favorite. Still, the low 47.5-point total suggests the market expects a grinder, not a blowout.

This Game Screams "Trap"

Let's be real, this game has all the warning signs. First, it's a road game. Second, it comes right after a huge, emotional win against Tennessee (37-20). Third, it's right before the bye week. It's the perfect spot for a team to lose focus. To make things worse, Bama's defense is banged up. They will be missing key edge rushers Jah-Marien Latham and Qua Russaw. That’s a massive problem against a mobile QB like LaNorris Sellers, who can easily run for first downs if the Tide can't set the edge.

A One-Sided Gamecock Team

South Carolina is a strange team. Their offense is just plain bad. They can't run the ball (T-121st) and they can't convert on third down (121st). It's a struggle for them to get any points on the board. But their defense is a different story. That unit is tough, ranking 34th in the country by giving up only 20 points per game. The defense is the only thing keeping this team from being a total disaster.

The Betting Line vs. History

The line for this game has Alabama as a big 13.5-point favorite. The total is set low at 47.5, which tells you Vegas expects a final score around 31-17. Here’s the catch: everyone is betting on Bama. Still, you need to know that South Carolina has covered the spread in five of the last six games against the Crimson Tide. History shows the Gamecocks play Bama tough, no matter what the stats say. Week 10 Game Snapshot ● Alabama National Rank: No. 4 (AP/Coaches) ● Betting Spread: Alabama -11.5 to -13.5 ● Over/Under Total: 47.5 points ● SCAR ATS Trend vs. Bama: 5-1 in last six meetings

Final Call: Win the Game, Lose the Bet?

